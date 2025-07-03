Technology by Jeroslyn JoVonn New Platform Serves As NYC’s First Rent-Stabilized Alert Tool A new platform makes finding a rent-stabilized apartment in NYC that much easier.







There’s a new platform on the market that makes finding a rent-stabilized apartment in expensive New York City that much easier.

RentReboot bills itself as New York City’s first real-time alert system for rent-stabilized apartments, Secret NYC reported. Designed to help renters find affordable housing in a city where average rents are 149% above the national average and rising seven times faster than wages, the platform aims to be a game changer in the hunt for budget-friendly living.

Created by two frustrated renters who grew tired of the New York City landlords trying to hide their rent-stabilized units to make more money, RentReboot works by collecting your email and a few quick responses through a short questionnaire. Once completed, you can choose how often you’d like to receive verified listings, either one per day or three to four daily.

Questions in the questionnaire include:

What is your maximum budget?

When would you like to move?

What apartment size are you looking for?

What neighborhoods do you prefer?

What subway lines do you like to have?

What amenities matter to you? (Amenities listed include in-unit washer-dryers, parking, pet-friendly apartments, dishwashers, elevators, and doormen, among others)

“The idea is to show that information and make it more public,” said software developer Adam Sebti, 30, who co-founded RentReboot with Ilias Miraoui. “So everyone can have a chance.”

For $12 a month, users receive real-time email alerts and up to three text messages daily with top listings. For $20 a month, they get unlimited texts and early access to new features. The founders say the site saw 20,000 signups within two weeks of its mid-April launch.

RentReboot features listings in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and the Bronx, with Staten Island being the only borough not included. Users gain exclusive early access to apartment listings throughout the city for a small monthly fee.

The website’s future includes developing faster ways to verify a unit’s rent-stabilized status with brokers, even when listings don’t specify it, and using generative AI to add features like analyzing window photos to identify units with the best natural light.

