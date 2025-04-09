News by Kandiss Edwards ‘Mayor Kobi’ Says Eviction Notice from Apartment Is Politically Motivated Mayor Kobi was served an eviction summons on March 19







The mayor of South Fulton, Georiga, Mayor Khalid Kamau, AKA “Mayor Kobi,” is facing eviction from his apartment, a move he contends is politically motivated.

Channel 2 Action News obtained Fulton County court documents indicating that Kamau was served a summons March 19 for $1,663.77 in unpaid rent for that month.

Residents of South Fulton have expressed mixed reactions to the mayor’s financial situation. “You can’t trust someone that can’t keep up their own finances and life to run the city,” neighbor Mlyk Williams said.

Conversely, another argued that personal matters should remain separate from professional responsibilities: “It has nothing to do with his function as a public official; that’s really his private life.” ​

In a statement to Channel 2, the mayor spoke about his eviction status and hinted that his recurring troubles may be politically motivated.

“I wasn’t expecting to need a legal team when I announced my re-election plans in January, but I guess that’s the way the political game is played now,” the statement read.

Mayor Kobi, who earns $47,000 annually in his part-time role, equated his financial challenges to those faced by many Americans. “I represent over 200 million Americans for whom an unexpected expense of $1,000 can mean financial catastrophe.” ​

In response to such housing challenges, Georgia enacted the Safe at Home Act, House Bill 404, in 2024. Signed into law by Governor Brian Kemp, this legislation introduces protections for residents who face eviction and predatory housing practices:

Habitat Standards: Landlords are required to ensure rental properties are “fit for human habitation,” addressing issues like mold, pests, and non-functioning utilities.

Security Deposit Cap: Security deposits are capped at no more than two months’ rent.

Eviction Grace Period: Tenants are granted a three-business-day grace period to pay overdue rent before eviction proceedings can commence.

Utility Protections: Landlords are prohibited from disconnecting air conditioning prior to completing the eviction process.

These measures aim to provide Georgia renters with enhanced stability and protection in their housing situations.

