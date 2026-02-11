News by Sharelle B. McNair Democratic Rep Accused Of Pushing ‘White Genocide’ In His Call For Minorities To ‘Unite Against Oppressor’ Saying the quiet part out loud sent some of Texas’ leading conservatives into shock







Conservatives are sounding the alarm against a Democratic leader in the Texas House of Representatives, Rep. Gene Wu, after a resurfaced clip went viral, calling on Black, Latino, Asian, and other ethnicities to unite against their “oppressor.”

Wu made the bold and telling claim in 2024 while appearing on an episode of the “Define American” podcast with host Antonio Vargas, Fox News reports. During the episode, titled “In this Texas District, 1/3 of Residents are Undocumented,” Vargas argued that Texas held the future of the United States in its hands. When the host asked Wu for his perspective, he identified the driving force of politics as “White people” being concerned about becoming the minority when it comes to race and politics.

“The scary thing for me is that what is driving this newest round of anti-immigrant sentiment is purely a sense of White nationalism,” Wu started off saying. “That there is a sense of, ‘America really just belongs to White people,’ that this was that a lot of people believe that God gave America to White people to rule, and that any time that immigrants, minorities make progress in this country, that that is seen as a slight against them,” he continued.

Then, he took things up a notch. “I always tell people the day that Latino, African-American, Asian, and other communities realize that they are — that they share the same oppressor is the day we start winning, because we are the majority in this country now,” Wu said.

“We have the ability to take over this country and to do what is needed for everyone and to make things fair.”

🇺🇸 Texas Democrat Rep. Gene Wu just said the quiet part out loud:



"The day the Latino, African-American, and Asian realize they share the same oppressor is the day we start winning.



We are the majority now."pic.twitter.com/D0ahRzuUTg — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 8, 2026

Saying the quiet part out loud sent some of Texas’s leading conservatives into shock, starting with Texas Attorney General and Republican Senate candidate Ken Paxton, who called Wu “a radical racist who hates millions of Texans just because they’re White” on X.

Gene Wu is a radical racist who hates millions of Texans just because they're white.



This is who the modern Democrat party is. https://t.co/9Ei29rcAsu — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) February 9, 2026

Of course, Sen. Ted Cruz chimed in, saying, “the Democrat party is built on bigotry,” while Attorney General candidate Chip Roy called for him to resign.

Former chairman of the Republican Party of Texas Matt Rinaldi claimed the video showed Wu’s “advocacy for white genocide,” according to The Houston Chronicle.

While other conservatives like state Rep. Daniel Alders referred to “oppressor/oppressed language” as “complete nonsense,” the narrative presented by the state of the country says otherwise. Some could say it even supports what Wu is suggesting.

With affirmative action being a thing of the past, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives being terminated left and right, and not to mention the attempt to erase Black history within schools — even HBCUs — and at the federal level, it would seem there is a sense that the groups that were once minorities are seen as a threat.

And it seems Wu is standing behind what he said two years ago. When asked what he meant by the term “shared oppressor,” his answer was simple: Republicans. “It is undeniable that Republicans have spent the past 50 years beating down communities,” he told Chronicle journalist Evan Mintz.

“It’s not just minority communities,” he said. “It’s the poor, it’s religious minorities, it’s women, it’s veterans, it’s the disabled, it’s every community like that that’s oppressed.”

RELATED CONTENT: Nicki Minaj Weighs In On Black Community’s Indifference While Backing Trump’s Border Crackdown