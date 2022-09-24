Rep. Jamaal Bowman Accused Of Flirting With Nia Long Following Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal

Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) was accused of making a pass at actress Nia Long following the news that her fiancé, Ime Udoka, was involved in a cheating scandal. Udoka was suspended as the head coach of the Boston Celtics on Sept. 22 for violating the team’s policy when it was revealed that he’d had an affair with a woman on the team’s staff.

Long asked for privacy as she processed the news and said the outpouring of support from the community meant “so much” to her.

“The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” said Long. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”

One person who showed The Banker actress support was Bowman, who wrote a public message on Twitter with a picture of Long on Sept. 23.

“Sending nothing but love to Nia Long,” he wrote. “We’re not letting a man, who didn’t recognize the luxury her presence was, dim all her beauty and glory. Matter of fact, we need a Nia Long national holiday!”

Sending nothing but love to Nia Long. We’re not letting a man, who didn’t recognize the luxury her presence was, dim all her beauty and glory. Matter of fact, we need a Nia Long national holiday! pic.twitter.com/YpJMRSE4zQ — Jamaal Bowman Ed.D (@JamaalBowmanNY) September 23, 2022

Several people accused the lawmaker of flirting with Long on the platform, and they had jokes. One user wrote, “Today on C-Span: Representative Bowman announces the Nia Long Day Bill.” Others posted funny gifs and film clips.

Today on C-Span: Representative Bowman announces the Nia Long Day Bill. pic.twitter.com/i2vnZ5faAq — Obi-Sean Kenobi (@Melanism) September 23, 2022

😂😂😂😂😂 — Jeanette Boston 🇺🇦 (@toren713) September 23, 2022

After several people joked that the married Congressman was “shooting his shot,” Bowman responded with another tweet. “Hahaha, ya’ll hilarious. Y’all do know it’s okay for a man to show a woman love and support without shooting his shot? That’s actually a thing.”

Not everyone saw Bowman’s message as flirtatious and showed him support on the platform. Actress Yvette Nicole Brown wrote, “I know it, brother. And we appreciate the love you show us. You’re not new to celebrating Black Women!.”