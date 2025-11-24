Politics by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Rep. Jasmine Crockett Says D.C. Office Threatened By Alleged White Supremacist Crockett condemned the act as it perpetuates a pattern of violence against political figures.







Rep. Jasmine Crockett is reportedly being threatened and harassed by a white supremacist.

Crockett released a statement about the incident in which the man appeared at her office in Washington, D.C., sparking concern about her and her staffers’ safety. Crockett has become a target of alleged white supremacist threats for her public disapproval and condemnation of the Trump administration and its policies.

“Today, an individual showed up to my D.C. office and made white supremacist threats and hand gestures. Everyone is safe, and I want to thank Capitol Police for their swift response,” she said on Nov. 20, as reported by Newsweek.

However, this incident is part of a growing pattern of violence against political figures and lawmakers in the country. Crockett mentioned how the normalization of this violence is jeopardizing the safety of individuals and appointed officials representing citizens. This has become especially relevant in the wake of the assassinations of Charlie Kirk and Minnesota State lawmaker Melissa Hortman and her husband.

In particular, Crockett has pointed to the president for his role in fueling this hateful rhetoric. Some of his followers have used his vitriolic posts about his critics to incite violence against them. Crockett has been a vocal opponent of Trump throughout both of their political careers, with Trump also verbally attacking the Democratic congresswoman.

In September, he said that she and fellow U.S. Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar had a “low IQ.” More recently, Trump posted on Truth Social, his preferred conservative social media platform, to emphasize how some Democratic lawmakers’ “seditious behavior” was “punishable by death.”

He also reposted posts that explicitly encouraged “hang” these left-leaning officials. Amid calls for Trump to delete the posts and condemn violence against officials, Democratic leaders have also ramped up measures for more vigilant security and policing of Capitol offices.

Crockett, a Black woman representative, has emphasized the growing fears for her safety as white supremacists continue to go unchecked, and arguably amplified, by the commander-in-chief. An investigation into the incident at her D.C. office remains ongoing.

