Politics by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Rep. Summer Lee Claims James Comer Called Her ‘B-tch’ During Private Meeting Over Epstein Files The meeting was over Attorney General Pam Bondi's handling of the Epstein Files and their public release.







U.S. Rep. Summer Lee says James Comer called her a ‘b-tch’ during a closed-door meeting over the Epstein files.

The Pennsylvania congresswoman shared her frustrations over how the meeting went with Comer, who serves as chairman of the House Oversight Committee. She told reporters how Comer called her the offensive term, a claim her fellow U.S. representative denies.

“I just walked out of a fake deposition…a fake hearing,” she said after the incident, as reported by BET News. “Where chairman Comer called me a b***h.”

The hearing escalated over Attorney General Pam Bondi and potential repercussions surrounding her handling of the Epstein files. Bondi has been subpoenaed over the release of the documents, which detailed the conviction of Jeffrey Epstein on sex trafficking charges.

Lee attempted to impeach Bondi regarding her involvement in the files’ botched rollout, which allegedly sparked a heated exchanged with Comer.

“[Bondi] has not been in compliance with our subpoena in the Epstein Transparency Act to release the full, complete, unredacted Epstein files. She has been withholding them. She has been obstructing justice since last July, and a couple of weeks ago, we finally got bipartisan support to subpoena her, to bring her into our committee to ask questions,” said Lee about Bondi.

CNN’s Chief White House Correspondent, Kaitlan Collins, reported that Comer did use the word “bitching” in the exchange with Lee. He used the term to insinuate that she was wasting time in the briefing as she tried to initiate articles of impeachment.

“You’ve wasted three minutes of everyone’s time just kind of, bitching…,” reportedly said COmer during the meeting, as posted by the journalist.

However, the Kentucky Rep. argued that he did not hurl the phrase solely at his female colleague. While doubling down on the word’s usage, he directed his message toward all Democrats in the case against Bondi.

🚨FACT CHECK: True.



I said Democrats were bitching and wasting everyone’s time because Democrats were bitching and wasting everyone’s time. https://t.co/eSJX41Q0AT — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) March 18, 2026

“FACT CHECK: True,” exclaimed the elected official. “I said Democrats were bitching and wasting everyone’s time because Democrats were bitching and wasting everyone’s time.”

Rep. Lee, however, still felt the direct attack of the phrase, especially as a Black woman political figure. While the two continue to butt heads over Bondi’s refusal to comply with Democrats’ demands, her fellow Dems have also urged for GOP lawmakers to hold Bondi accountable for her role in the delayed release of the files.

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