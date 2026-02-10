Politics by Jameelah Mullen ‘We’re Going To Be On His A**’: Jasmine Crockett, Dems Press DOJ On Alleged Epstein Files Cover‑Up Jasmine Crockett did not come to play.







Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D‑TX) says she will keep advocating for complete transparency regarding the Epstein files, particularly any details involving the president.

Crockett spoke with reporters after Ghislaine Maxwell’s Feb. 9 closed‑door deposition before the House Oversight Committee. The push for disclosure intensified after members of Congress reviewed redacted documents from the Epstein files, prompting accusations that the Trump Department of Justice engaged in a cover‑up.

When reporters asked Crockett what her message was for the president, the state representative did not hold back.

“We are going to be on his ass,” Crockett exclaimed.

Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year prison sentence, invoked the Fifth Amendment during a virtual testimony before the House Oversight Committee. During the deposition, Maxwell’s lawyer stated that if the president granted her clemency, she would be willing to clear Trump of any wrongdoing.

Trump is mentioned over 5,000 times in the Epstein files and previously tried to prevent their release before succumbing to political pressure. Crockett called out officials, accusing them of protecting the president.

“The other part of it is that we have a 34-count convicted felon, and there are people that are still shielding him from any type of accountability as it relates to a child sex trafficking ring,” Rep. Crockett stated. “It is time to take the blinders off, like, I don’t understand why we are pretending like any of this is normal,” the Texas state representative said.

In November 2025, Crockett sent a letter to Attorney General Pamela Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel demanding answers about newly released emails showing that Trump spent hours alone with underage victims of Epstein’s abuse. Additionally, she highlighted several photos and videos of Trump fraternizing with Epstein. Accusing the two men of having a “mutual admiration for young women.”

Several redactions in the over 3 million Epstein files have raised concerns among politicians from both parties. Republican Reps. Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Ro Khanna of California, who co-sponsored the Epstein Files Transparency Act, highlighted that six individuals’ names were still hidden in the documents. Massie warned he would disclose the names himself if the Justice Department did not remove the redactions.

