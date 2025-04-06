News by Kandiss Edwards Maryland Reparations Bill Head To Gov. Wes Moore For Approval Maryland residents may receive reparations if this bill is approved by Gov. Wes Moore.







The Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland has passed a landmark bill that would provide reparations to individuals impacted by slavery and racial discrimination. The legislation, Senate Bill 587, now heads to Gov. Wes Moore’s desk for final consideration.

The bill passed the Maryland House of Delegates with a 101-36 vote. It defines eligible recipients as individuals whose ancestors were enslaved in the state or who have been affected by inequitable policies.

SB 587 was filed alongside House Bill 1422, which authorizes the Maryland Reparations Commission to study the long-term effects of racial discrimination within the state. Together, the bills represent a coordinated effort to address systemic injustice.

Del. Aletheia McCaskill emphasized that reparations would come in multiple forms beyond financial payments.

The commission will “explore strategies to support and uplift vulnerable communities that continue to suffer the lingering and evasive effects of discriminatory practices rooted in systemic racism,” she said during a caucus meeting in Baltimore.

The reparations package could include formal apologies, monetary compensation, property tax rebates, social service assistance, licensing and permit fee waivers or reimbursements, and help with housing down payments. Additional support may include business incentives, childcare, debt forgiveness, and tuition waivers for higher education.

The bills are sponsored by Sens. C. Anthony Muse, Malcolm Augustine, Benjamin Brooks, and Mary Washington.

Maryland residents are not the only Black Americans seeking out reparations. The Associated Press reported on the quest of Tulsa Massacre victims to receive compensation for the atrocities inflicted on them during the 1921 incident.

Mayor Monroe Nichols has expressed support for “significant elements” of a comprehensive plan aimed at addressing the lasting impacts of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. The proposed plan, known as the Greenwood Project, includes financial compensation for the two known living survivors, a scholarship program, and the establishment of June 1 as an official city holiday to commemorate the massacre.

This renewed focus on reparations comes after the Oklahoma Supreme Court’s 2024 dismissal of a lawsuit filed by survivors Viola Fletcher, now 110, and Lessie Benningfield Randle, 109, which sought reparations for the destruction of the prosperous Black neighborhood known as “Black Wall Street.” The court ruled that the grievances, while legitimate, did not fall within the scope of the state’s public nuisance laws.

