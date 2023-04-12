Report: Four Months into the New Year and There Have Been More Mass Shootings In 2023 Than Days

We were hoping 2023 would be different.

ABC News reports the number of mass shootings in 2023 supersedes the number of days seen this year. According to Gun Violence Archive, there have been at least 146 mass shootings this year alone—with only 102 days into the year. That’s less than the 647 mass shootings in 2022 and 690 in 2021.

Approximately 15 mass shootings have occurred in the U.S. in the first 10 days of April.

The archive defines a mass shooting as an incident where four or more victims are shot or killed. Americans have been continually mourning after gun violence occurred in Nashville, at Michigan State University, at Monterey Park, and most recently, in Louisville, Kentucky. Earlier this week, five people died, and eight others were injured after a man opened fire in a bank downtown. These victims add to a recorded 11,521 deaths related to gun violence.

While President Biden signed an executive order last month to boost the number of background checks for gun purchases, some experts don’t think that will be enough to stop these mass casualties. Kelly Drane, research director at Giffords Law Center, expects to see numbers similar to 2021 and 2022. “It’s a little bit hard to say at this point that it’s gonna result in massive changes in the overall landscape of mass shootings,” Drane said, reported by Insider.

She also wants Americans to focus on gun violence as a whole. Giffords Law Center states Americans are 25 times more likely to die from a gun homicide than citizens in other high-income countries. “Americans are much more likely to die from gun suicide or to be shot in other forms of gun violence outside of mass shootings,” Drane claims. “Mass shootings, particularly like the one that we saw this past weekend, they represent a very, very small fraction of gun deaths in this country.”