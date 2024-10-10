Women by Stacy Jackson Ohio Reporter Winnie Dortch Shot In Domestic Violence Incident The reporter was found shot on the sidewalk on Monday morning. Family says the domestic violence incident resulted in multiple surgeries.







Family members of Ohio reporter Winnie Dortch are asking the public to keep the WOIO 19 News journalist in their prayers after she was shot and hospitalized, allegedly due to a domestic violence incident on the morning of October 7.

19 News reported that Dortch remains under care at MetroHealth Medical Center following the domestic violence incident, which prompted Lakewood police to a scene near Clifton Boulevard before 8 a.m. on Oct. 7. The outlet reported that after authorities responded to a caller who reported an argument between two people, they found a man and a woman on the sidewalk, who both appeared to be shot, on Chase Avenue. Authorities recovered a gun at the scene and later pronounced 34-year-old Bryant Carter dead at the scene.

Lakewood EMS transported Dortch to MetroHealth Medical Center where she underwent surgery later that morning. According to a GoFundMe organized by Precious Harris, the incident left Dortch with serious injuries, and multiple surgeries are still ahead for the reporter, who recently planned to move back home to Chicago and work for WGN9 News. Winnie is a single mother to her four-year-old daughter, Kaelie. “Winnie’s enthusiasm to reunite with her Chicago community and continue her career as a news reporter was something she eagerly looked forward to,” the fundraiser read.

As police continue to investigate the incident, the reporter’s 19 News family has sent their well wishes as she recovers from the incident.

Our hearts go out to our beloved Winnie and her family. Please join 19 News in wishing her a speedy and full recovery. https://t.co/6Anhc7SPWT pic.twitter.com/ObUlOniESU — Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) October 7, 2024

On the morning of the incident, WOIO News Director Brian Sinclair released the following statement:

“This morning, our friend and colleague Winnie Dortch was the victim of a brutal domestic violence attack. She was immediately rushed to MetroHealth Medical Center and underwent surgery for her injuries. Our prayers are with her, her young daughter, and the many other victims of domestic violence in our community.”

Family members of the Cleveland reporter are “immensely grateful to God for sparing her life” and expect their loved ones to emerge stronger. They are asking the public to keep Dortch in their thoughts and prayers as she recovers physically and emotionally from the domestic violence incident. Contributions will help provide daily needs and support for Dortch and her daughter as she undergoes treatments and extensive therapy.

