Domestic Violence Documentary On ID Network To Feature Chris Brown’s Past Trangressions

Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman







The controversial history of Chris Brown takes focus in a new domestic violence documentary on the Investigation Discovery (ID) Network.

“Chris Brown: A History Of Violence” will be released on Investigation Discovery on Oct. 27 as part of its third annual “No Excuse for Abuse” campaign. The feature will dissect Brown’s rise in the music industry as well as multiple instances and claims of domestic abuse.

“Chris Brown: A History of Violence” will chart “Chris Brown’s past to his troubled childhood, explore the lasting impact of the cycle of abuse, and pose the question: how does a man with such a violent public record maintain his superstar status,” questioned the logline. “With expert and cultural commentary layered throughout, the documentary provides thoughtful reflections into each survivor’s experience and the psychological destruction in the aftermath of their abuse.”

The entertainer remains a big name in R&B and pop. However, his then-emerging career took a significant hit when he assaulted his ex-girlfriend, Rihanna, in 2009.

As pics of Rihanna’s battered face went public, Brown became a short-term pariah in Hollywood. After accepting a guilty plea, the singer continued to make music while also proceeding to cause trouble. Since the incident, Brown garnered other claims against him for alleged assaults, physical and sexual, toward women. His former partner post-Rihanna, actress Karrueche Tran, also filed a restraining order against him.

The documentary trailer also revealed that a new accuser is ready to come forward about Brown’s actions toward her. The unidentified person spoke on the clip, stating they were doing so to stop Brown.

“I have not spoken about this matter publicly, but that’s the only way he can be stopped,” the accuser says in the trailer.

Following its premiere, “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin will host a conversation surrounding intimate partner violence.

“Throughout my career, I have always prioritized being a fierce defender of women and children,” Hostin said in a statement obtained by Variety. “Domestic violence is a very close, personal issue to me as I reflect on my past as a prosecutor of these types of cases and in my role as a mother and public figure whose actions inform and help shape the next generation. This issue is a prevalent epidemic which knows no socio-economic boundaries, so I am dedicated to expanding and continuing this crucial conversation. The more we know, the better we can help advocate for change as a society.”

However, the network will not only detail Brown’s controversies. ID has additional plans to release a documentary focused on Sean “Diddy” Combs and his allegations of sexual misconduct. The same network previously released the viral “Quiet on Set” documentary, which shocked millions after revealing the abuse of famous child stars.

