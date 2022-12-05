Reports of Pelé in Palliative Care are False, Soccer Legend’s Family Says

Reports of international soccer legend Pelé in palliative care for colon cancer are off the mark, his family says.

The Independent reported the condition of the Brazilian soccer great, who was placed in the hospital last week to re-evaluate his treatment for colon cancer, is not as grave as previously reported.

Doctors who are treating the 82-year-old have put out a statement that was posted to his Instagram account reassuring fans that he is “still undergoing treatment and the state of health remains stable.”

Pelé is being treated at the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein in Sao Paulo.

The announcement stated (translated from Portuguese): “Edson Arantes do Nascimento was admitted to the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein last Tuesday for a reassessment of chemotherapy therapy of the colon tumour, identified in September 2021. He is still undergoing treatment and the state of health remains stable. He has also had a good response to respiratory infection care, with no worsening of the condition in the last 24 hours.”

Pelé also released a statement pertaining to his health status.

“My friends, I want to keep everyone calm and positive. I’m strong, with a lot of hope and I follow my treatment as usual. I want to thank the entire medical and nursing team for all the care I have received.

“I have a lot of faith in God and every message of love I receive from you all over the world keeps me full of energy. And watch Brazil in the World Cup too!

“Thank you so much for everything.”

The still-popular retired soccer player had surgery last year in September to remove a tumor. In an updated report from The Independent earlier today, Kely, one of Pele’s daughters, said that he had COVID-19 about three weeks ago, which led to a respiratory infection.

“He is sick, he is old, but at the moment he is being treated for a respiratory infection and when he gets better he will be back home,” Kely said. “He is not saying goodbye in a hospital right now.”