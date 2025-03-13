How To Reset Your Communication Skills At Work

By Damali Peterman, Esq.

It’s Monday morning, and your team meeting is already off track. Your manager is running through a rapid-fire list of updates—half of which are news to most people in the room. You’ve been trying to get clarity on a key project for weeks, but every time you ask, the response is rushed or vague. Today, you decide to speak up. What do you get in return?

Silence.

Someone shifts in their seat. Your manager barely acknowledges your concern before moving on with the agenda.

After the meeting, a colleague sends a quick message: “You good? I saw that look on your face.”

You are not.

You know the risk of pushing further, and you don’t want to be labeled difficult or combative. Staying silent could lead to major project setbacks, and later, someone will ask why you didn’t raise the issue sooner. It’s a familiar tightrope walk for many Black professionals: finding the balance between asserting yourself without being labeled aggressive and making sure your voice carries weight in spaces where it’s too often overlooked.

This balancing act has always existed, but it’s even more precarious today.

In a climate where DEI programs are under attack, discussions around race, equity, and even basic workplace belonging have become more fraught. Companies that once pledged commitment to inclusion are now quietly pulling back. Employees who once felt empowered to advocate for themselves and others may now hesitate, wondering whether they’ll be seen as “divisive” or “political” just for addressing real challenges.

This is why resetting your communication skills is not just about effectiveness but survival in spaces where the rules are shifting.

Let’s be clear—resetting doesn’t mean making yourself smaller or more palatable. It means refining your approach, adapting to workplace dynamics, and ensuring your message lands as intended. It’s about being strategic while staying true to who you are. And for Black professionals—who too often have to navigate additional hurdles just to be heard—taking control of how we communicate isn’t optional. It’s necessary.

Why a Communication Reset Matters

Workplaces Are Always Changing—And DEI Is on the Decline

New leadership, shifting priorities, and evolving company cultures mean that what worked yesterday might not work today. This is especially true in the wake of recent rollbacks on DEI efforts. A 2023 report from McKinsey found that corporate diversity initiatives are stalling or being reversed in multiple industries, leaving employees from underrepresented backgrounds with fewer formal support systems.

In this environment, refining your communication strategy is critical—not just to be heard but also to navigate shifting workplace norms with confidence.

Ineffectual Communication Creates Bigger Problems

Gallup research shows that 76% of employees experience burnout at least occasionally—often due to unclear expectations and ineffective communication. When messages get lost in translation, frustration builds, and small misunderstandings snowball into larger conflicts.

For Black professionals, this frustration is compounded by unspoken biases that can influence how our communication is received. We have seen time and time again that the same assertive language that reads as “strong leadership” from one colleague may be misinterpreted as “aggressive” or “uncooperative” when coming from a Black professional.

Perception Matters—But So Does Your Peace

A study from Deloitte DEI Institute in partnership with the Meltzer Center for Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging at NYU School of Law found that 65% of Black professionals feel pressured to mask their identities or engage in “covering behaviors” to fit in at work. That burden has only increased in today’s climate, where discussions of race and inclusion are becoming more contentious.

While perception is a reality we can’t ignore, you shouldn’t have to sacrifice your authenticity to keep the peace. The key is striking a balance—being strategic without losing yourself in the process.

Hybrid and Remote Work Demand New Skills

In February 2021, McKinsey estimated that 20% to 25% of jobs in advanced economies could remain remote long-term. Virtual meetings, Slack messages, and email or text chains require a different level of clarity. Resetting your approach ensures effective communication, even when face-to-face interactions are limited.

How to Reset Your Communication Approach in an Anti-DEI Climate

A reset isn’t about overhauling your personality—it’s about small, intentional shifts that improve how you show up and how your message lands. Here’s where to start:

Audit Your Current Communication Style

Are you being as clear as you think you are? Take a look at past emails, meeting contributions, and feedback you’ve received. If people frequently ask you to clarify or repeat things, that’s a sign that you need to refine how you deliver your message.

Set Boundaries and Make Space for Your Voice

If you’re often interrupted or overlooked, change how you engage. Do not ask a question like, “Can we circle back to…?” Use direct, confident language:

“I want to make sure my point is fully considered before we move on.”

“Before we wrap up, let’s revisit my earlier question to confirm we’re aligned.”

Adapt to Different Communication Preferences

Not everyone processes information the same way. Some colleagues need direct conversations, while others prefer written summaries. If your message isn’t landing, consider whether it needs to be delivered in a different format.

Strengthen Active Listening and Ask Clarifying Questions

Research shows that people who engage in active listening are seen as more competent, likable, and trustworthy by others. Instead of just waiting for your turn to talk, engage with thoughtful, clarifying questions:

“Can you walk me through your thought process on that?”

“Just to confirm, are we adjusting the deadline?”

Get to the Point in Digital Communication

A Grammarly survey found that employees waste an average of 7.47 hours per week due to poor communication. In emails and Slack messages, be clear, professional, and concise. Avoid overly casual or ambiguous wording that can create confusion.

Don’t Let Silence Speak for You

If an issue is not being given the appropriate attention, don’t assume the conversation is over. Follow up, reinforce your message, and, if necessary, take it to the right people. Silence rarely leads to change.

Apply Strategies from Negotiating While Black

In Negotiating While Black, I emphasize the power of authenticity and preparation. These principles apply to negotiations and are critical for everyday workplace communication. The more prepared you are, the more confidently you can advocate for yourself and your ideas.

The Power of a Communication Reset

Refining how you communicate isn’t about blending in—it’s about amplifying your voice and influence. When you reset, you:

Build stronger workplace relationships

Reduce misunderstandings and conflict

Increase your professional presence and credibility

Make it easier to collaborate with others

Most importantly, you control how you engage and advocate for yourself in professional spaces.

This is the perfect time to reset—not just your goals but also how you communicate. When your words are clear, confident, and intentional, you don’t just participate in the conversation—you shape it, influence it, and ensure it drives real impact.

About the Author

Damali Peterman is a lawyer, mediator, and author of Negotiating While Black: Be Who You Are to Get What You Want. She specializes in helping professionals navigate high-stakes conversations, workplace conflict, and career negotiations with confidence and authenticity.