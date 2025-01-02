News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Residents Demand Meeting with Detroit Mayor Over Destruction of Critical Prosecutorial Files, ‘We Deserve Answers’ Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is facing calls for a meeting over the destruction of vital prosecutorial files.







Detroit residents are calling for a meeting with Mayor Mike Duggan following revelations that critical prosecutorial files spanning decades have been destroyed.

Residents are outraged, as Mayor Duggan’s office denies any wrongdoing. However, the Detroit Metro Times reports that growing evidence suggests a deliberate effort to deflect blame and downplay the fallout from allegations that his office oversaw the destruction of critical prosecutorial files during his time as Wayne County prosecutor.

Frustration has mounted over accusations that Duggan, who served as prosecutor from 2001 to 2004, oversaw the destruction of records now considered vital by families of incarcerated individuals seeking to prove their innocence. These families now demand a meeting with Duggan to address the controversy, as many cannot access crucial documentation for their cases.

Mark Craighead, who was exonerated after spending years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit, is among those calling for a meeting. As one of the most vocal advocates for transparency, he is outraged by Duggan’s recent denials.

“For the mayor to act like this didn’t happen under his watch is not only disappointing but disrespectful to the people still fighting for justice,” he said. “I’m calling on Duggan to meet with us, the families, and the people impacted. We deserve answers.”

Outrage heightened after Duggan’s spokesman, John Roach, misled The Detroit News by asserting that the state’s current records retention law didn’t exist at the time of the purge. However, while this is technically true, it was found to be misleading since two other state laws required the retention of records.

Roach also acknowledged that some records were destroyed, crediting the destructed files to severe roof damage at a county-managed warehouse housing the files, which allegedly prompted a swift decision.

“A team of career prosecutors who were most familiar with the files and with Michigan’s Records Retention Act developed a triage process, keeping those files that were needed or were legally required to be kept and disposing of the others,” Roach said. “They did this as the County simultaneously attempted to set up alternative warehouse space before a catastrophic loss of files occurred.”

However, critics cite the response as insufficient and the decision as unlawful.

“The law is clear on records retention,” a former Wayne County prosecutor says. “Even in the event of water damage or a move, there are protocols to protect those records. What happened here was not lawful, and it’s appalling to see officials attempt to rewrite history.”

Attorney General Dana Nessel is facing scrutiny for her refusal to investigate. Despite evidence that the destruction of records violated state law, Nessel, a Democrat, has taken no action, leaving families and advocates uncertain.

“This lack of accountability from top to bottom is unacceptable,” Craighead said. “If the attorney general won’t act, where does that leave us? These are more than just files. They represent lives, families, and futures. Duggan must own up to what happened and work with us to fix it.”

Duggan continues his run for governor as an independent despite the scandal. The record purge could become a significant liability for his campaign.

