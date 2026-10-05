(Photo: G F/Wikimedia Commons ) News by Selena Hill Rev. Al Sharpton Celebrates 72nd Birthday With New York’s Political Heavyweights New York city Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Gov. Kathy Hochul were among the political leaders to celebrating Rev. Sharpton’s birthday







Rev. Al Sharpton’s 72nd birthday brought together some of New York’s most prominent political and civic leaders in Harlem this past weekend.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Gov. Kathy Hochul joined Sharpton, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, City Council Speaker Julie Menin and City Comptroller Mark Levine on October 3 at the National Action Network (NAN), a civil rights organization that Sharpton founded in 1991. The organization focuses on civil rights, voting rights, workers’ rights, economic opportunity, and political accountability. NAN says its work includes expanding access to capital, employment, and education while addressing discrimination and other barriers affecting communities of color.

“We’re mixing my birthday tribute to the Saturday morning rally, and people are already in the overflow rooms,” Sharpton said during the gathering, according to Harlem World.

During the celebration, Mayor Mamdani described Sharpton as “someone whom you can find inspiration in every decade of their life,” while highlighting the civil rights leader’s work on issues involving justice, economic opportunity, and political empowerment.

Gov. Hochul also offered a personal tribute, joking about Sharpton’s introduction of her as his “big sister.”

“Everybody’s gonna think I’m older than you, and I am not older than you,” Hochul said.

She then turned to Sharpton’s broader legacy, saying, “I cannot imagine what America would be today without having this man, this champion, this voice.”

The gathering also carried a political dimension. With the 2026 midterm elections approaching, Hochul urged New Yorkers to remain engaged in the electoral process and discussed the potential implications of congressional control.

Sharpton’s birthday celebration showed that, at 72, his Saturday morning rally remains a place where New York’s political establishment and community leadership continue to meet—keeping the House of Justice in Harlem at the center of civic conversation.

Earlier this year, NAN hosted conversations with elected officials on issues ranging from economic opportunity and public safety to Black leadership and voting rights.

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