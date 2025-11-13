News by Kandiss Edwards Prayers Up! Reverend Jesse Jackson Hospitalized Amid Battle With Neurodegenerative Disease Jackson has been battling the rare neurodegenerative disorder Progressive Supranuclear Palsy for many years.







Civil-rights icon Reverend Jesse Jackson has been hospitalized and is “under observation” at a Chicago hospital.

On Nov.12, the Rainbow PUSH Coalition announced Jackson has been battling the rare neurodegenerative disorder progressive supranuclear palsy for many years. The coalition revealed the 84-year-old’s condition is currently being treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, with additional updates pending.

“He has been managing this neurodegenerative condition for more than a decade,” the Rainbow PUSH statement read. “He was originally diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease; however, last April, his PSP condition was confirmed. The family appreciates all prayers at this time.”

Progressive supranuclear palsy affects movement, balance and eye-tracking. Unfortunately, the neurodegenerative disease progresses more rapidly than other commonly known degenerative diseases, such as Parkinson’s disease.

The U.S. National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) states there is no cure or treatment able to slow the progression of symptoms. Consequently, most patients develop significant disability within three to five years. Symptoms are far-ranging and impact one’s ability to function independently. According to the NINDS, symptoms include:

Unexplained falls caused by “axial rigidity”

Speech impediments and complications due to swallowing

Unique eye movement problem: specifically, difficulty looking up and down.

It is important to remain vigilant if a person in your life is experiencing multiple indicators of the disease. Some of the signs of PSP can be mistaken for regular signs of aging, happenstance, or a freak accident. However, along with the physical symptoms, be on the lookout for changes in mood and disposition, including:

Depression

Lack of motivation

Changes in judgment, insight, and problem-solving

Difficulty finding words

Forgetfulness

Loss of interest in activities the person used to enjoy

Increased irritability

Sudden laughing, crying, or angry outbursts for no apparent reason

Personality changes

Slowed, slurred, or monotone speech

Difficulty swallowing

Mask-like facial expressions

Sleep problems

There is no word on the severity of Rev. Jackson’s condition or when he will be released from observation.

