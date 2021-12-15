REVOLT and Target Co-Create New Series to Invest in Black Entrepreneurs

It’s no secret that Black entrepreneurs face inequalities when sourcing funds for their businesses. In fact, Black startup founders only received 1.2 percent of the record $147 billion invested in U.S. startups this year. It’s time to put a spotlight on those deserving entrepreneurs.

REVOLT, a Black-owned media company, is doing just that with their newest multiscreen series for Black entrepreneurs, Bet on Black, which was co-created in partnership with leading retailer, Target.

Premiering on January 10th at 9PM EST on REVOLT’s digital platforms, Bet on Black will feature strategic business pitches from today’s brightest Black entrepreneurs as they go head-to-head, with a goal of securing $200,000 in funding and mentorship from Target. Each episode will highlight three innovative entrepreneurs working to revolutionize a certain industry ranging from technology to entertainment to style to beauty and everything in between.

Special guests T-Pain, Zerina Akers and DJ envy alongside Target’s Senior Divisional of Merchandising in Apparel & Accessories and former Director of Multicultural Merchandise, Melanie Gatewood-Hall will also be serving as experts judges on the show.

“Empowering Black entrepreneurs starts with providing access to the capital, guidance and resources they need to build companies that revolutionize industries and make a scalable impact on the world, said Detavio Samuels, CEO of REVOLT in a press release given to Black Enterprise. “Programs like Bet on Black expand beyond entertainment to inform and inspire our community in every category.”

REVOLT is committed to supporting Black changemakers on a larger scale while Target also has a multi-million-dollar investment in the series, which is part of their wider initiative to create a successful path for Black entrepreneurs. The brand’s Racial Equity Action Change (REACH) strategy is to create an environment where Black guests feel more welcome and represented at the leading retailer.

“Target has a long history of partnering with diverse media organizations to reach our guests, and we’ve committed to increasing our investments with Black-owned media companies and better supporting Black entrepreneurs,” said Maurice Cooper, Senior Vice President of Brand and Category Marketing for Target. “Our investment not only enables the creation of a must-see series, it will also fundamentally change the trajectory of deserving Black enterprises.”

You can check out Bet on Black on REVOLT’s digital platforms starting January 10th at 9 p.m. (EST) and January 11th at 9 p.m. (EST) on all platforms following.