Revolt World Celebrates The Culture In Weekend Of Festivities

In a weekend full of panels, networking meet-ups, and performances in honor of 50 years of hip-hop, Revolt World, curated by Diddy, was a star-studded event aimed at shifting the culture.

The event occurred at Atlanta’s Pangaea Studios from Sept. 22–24 on a 47-acre lot formerly owned by Tyler Perry. The festivities promoted all entertainment avenues in its “3 Days of Impact and Inspiration.” From music to mentorship from successful entrepreneurs within the industry, attendees gained real-life access and insight from the culture’s biggest names as they embarked on their creative ambitions.

Visitors were given the chance to promote their ideas in the Revolt Podcast Network Pitch competition held in the Culture Studio and hear directly from Lauren London in a live taping of Revolt’s Assets over Liabilities. The event also touched on cultural topics, deemed “CultureVersations,” as it delved into the RICO charges of Young Thug and Trump and the “audacity” of Atlanta prosecutor Fani Willis.

Beyond professional and educational engagement, the three-day event also hosted holistic workshops, inviting attendees to learn more about meditation and sound bath techniques. A mental wellness presentation was also conducted through the True Voice Panel, featuring Trap Yoga Bae Moderator Will Campbell.

In sports, LSU Basketball champion Flau’jae Johnson and sports journalist Jemele Hill spearheaded a conversation regarding women athletes in the “She’s Got Game” panel. Hip-hop’s impact on the fashion industry was also on the schedule, with Sowmya Krishnamurthy interviewing Jim Jones and celebrity stylist Groovey Lew on how the art form created its own lane in clothing.

Revolt World would not be complete without music performances, including Moneybagg Yo, Saucy Santana, Scar Lip, and King Combs. Guests could not only witness a live showing of Caresha Please, but the host herself, musically known as Yung Miami, surprised fans by performing a musical set on stage.

Revolt World ended its inaugural celebration by leaving a monumental impact on the thousands in attendance, creating a space to showcase the Black community’s talent, creativity, and entrepreneurial ambition.

