RHOP's Wendy Osefo Crossover Episode Of 'Wife Swap' Delayed After Fraud Indictment







“Real Housewives of Potomac” star Wendy Osefo and her husband, Eddie Osefo, were originally slated to appear in the premiere episode of a crossover between the Real Housewives franchise and “Wife Swap.” The episode, which was set to feature the couple, has now been postponed following their indictment on multiple fraud charges in Maryland’s Carroll County.

According to Variety, the crossover series was slated to air on Bravo on Oct. 14, but the network pushed it back to Oct. 21 and also bumped the episode featuring the Osefos back to later in the season. In their place on the debut episode will be an episode featuring “Real Housewives of Salt Lake” star Angie Katsanevas.

Osefo’s spokesperson sent a statement to the outlet, which indicated that both her and her husband are in good spirits, despite their legal troubles.

“Dr. Wendy Osefo and her husband, Edward Osefo, are back home safely with their family and in good spirits. They are grateful for the outpouring of concern and support from friends, fans, and colleagues. The Osefos, alongside their legal team, look forward to their day in court. At this time, they respectfully ask for privacy as they focus on their family and the legal process ahead,” the statement reads.

Per court documents obtained by Variety, the Osefos are accused of falsely stating that their home was burglarized in April 2024, and also they claimed that designer bags and jewelry had been taken from their residence. Finally, they submitted a claim to their insurance company that $450,000 worth of belongings had been stolen from them.

Wendy faces seven counts of insurance fraud, eight counts of conspiracy insurance fraud, and one count of false statement to a police officer, that’s 16 counts in all, while Eddie faces 18 total counts, with one extra count of insurance fraud and conspiracy insurance fraud charges. The maximum for most of the felonies they are facing is 15 years.

It is doubtful that investigators bought their story about their home being ransacked in the first place as although they claimed to have been vacationing in Jamaica and returned to a home in disrepair, neither their ADT alarm was tripped, nor their Ring camera had detected any movement. It was only later that the investigators would find that “numerous items that the Osefos claimed were stolen had been purchased then returned to the store where a full refund was provided prior to the alleged burglary.”

Furthermore, Wendy Osefo allegedly posted a photo on April 27, 2024, in which she wore a ring that she’d claimed had been stolen in the robbery.

On Oct. 10, Carroll County Sheriff James T. DeWees noted in a press conference that her status as a reality television star was not going to affect his investigation. “I don’t care if she’s a real housewife, a fake housewife, or whatever she is — we would handle it the same way, regardless of who she was,” DeWees stated.

According to State’s Attorney Haven N. Shoemaker Jr., the pair is tentatively scheduled to appear on Nov. 7 in court.

As ABC News reported, deputies indicated in bail memos that Edward Osefo allegedly asked Wendy Osefo if there was a way to increase the value of the insurance claim, he allegedly wanted to know if there were “additional high-value items we can add to this inventory listing (i.e., Chanel shoes, etc.). I’m trying to get the total to exceed $423,000, which is our policy maximum,” he allegedly wrote.

Before joining the cast in Season 5, Wendy Osefo was previously a professor at Johns Hopkins University, where she taught in the Doctor of Education program. She has also appeared as a political commentator in several national news broadcasts and publications.

According to The Washington Post, the scandal for the Osefos follows that of Karen Huger, who was released from the Montgomery County Detention Center in September after she served six months for drunken driving. Currently, Huger’s status on the show is to be determined, while Wendy Osefo is still considered a cast member.

