Former NFL Player, Ricardo Lockette Arrested On Gun And Stolen Vehicle Charges









A former NFL player was arrested on charges of having a stolen vehicle and possession of a gun, among other charges, on April 10 in Georgia.

According to WSB-TV, former Seattle Seahawks player Ricardo Lockette was arrested and booked into jail in Fulton County, where he was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, possession of a vehicle with altered VIN and theft by receiving stolen property.

In court documents, it was revealed that the 37-year-old was caught when the Georgia State Patrol was stationed outside a Chipotle restaurant near Camp Creek Marketplace. They noticed that Lockette drove a 2021 Ram 1500 TRX with a suspicious tag. State troopers and Atlanta police officers then followed him across the street to Target. They stopped him and conducted a traffic stop, where they found out that the vehicle was stolen.

After running Lockette’s vehicle identification number (VIN), officers determined that it was fraudulent. The truck was previously reported stolen on March 24, 2023. Under the fake VIN, he was listed as the registered owner and was driving under a suspended driver’s license.