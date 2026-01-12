Business by Sharelle B. McNair Calling All Entrepreneurs To the RICE Center In ATL For First Fridays February Workshop Series RICE has become a staple in the ATL as the hub for the growth of Black businesses, with business owners traveling from all over for a seat at the table.







The Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs (RICE) in Atlanta is calling for all entrepreneurs and Fortune 500 companies to participate in the February 2026 installment of its First Fridays Workshop Series, designed to build strong connections between small business owners and corporations, according to a press release shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE.

The popular program, which resulted in an overwhelming response to the December 2025 session, returns Feb. 6 and is known for its full day of networking and educational lessons with a value-driven approach. With past partnerships including Bank OZK, Fiserv, Atlanta Life Insurance Company, and Arthur M. Blank Sports and Entertainment (AMBSE), the series creates connections between RICE’s strong, growing entrepreneurial network and corporate partners.

In addition, the program is recognized as the driving force behind strategic expertise while creating a sustainable learning environment, spanning topics from financial acumen to business practices.

RICE has become a staple in the ATL as the hub for Black business growth, with business owners traveling from all over for a seat at the table. And it seems the center’s growth is unstoppable. In June 2025, the center opened the Wells Fargo Learning Lab after receiving a $1.5 million grant, according to the Atlanta Voice.

The state-of-the-art center hosted an unveiling attended by Georgia U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitt, and Michael Russell of the Russell Companies. Williams commended the expansion, highlighting the need for it as Black businesses continue to grow. “Small businesses are the backbone of our communities—creating jobs, building generational wealth, and driving opportunity where it’s needed most. When Black businesses succeed, all businesses succeed, and our communities thrive,” the lawmaker said.

“I commend Wells Fargo for investing in that vision, and the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs for continuing to be the model for how we uplift and scale Black entrepreneurship.”

The center is an example of corporate support of small business, as RICE President & CEO Jay Bailey celebrated the financial institution being the first to donate before its headquarters was even completed. “This collaboration with Wells Fargo moves beyond philanthropy—it’s a strategic investment in the people building Atlanta’s future,” he said.

“The Learning Lab is where ideas turn into enterprises, and potential becomes progress. This is Atlanta building its future from the ground up, and RICE is proud to be the foundation.”

As registration is open for the First Friday series, participants can expect access to open-minded expertise alongside the opportunity to expand their network with increased visibility.

