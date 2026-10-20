Tawanda Roberts Hosts Women’s Wellness Retreat At ‘The Promised Land’

Tawanda Roberts—sister of rapper Rick Ross—will transform The Promise Land, the hip-hop artist’s sprawling 235-acre private estate into a a powerful sanctuary for Rich Forever Weekend. From Oct. 23 through Oct. 25, the premier event will gather high-achieving women, entrepreneurs, and visionaries from across the nation for three days of holistic health and sisterhood.

What is the Rich Forever Weekend?

This luxury women wellness retreat provides an intimate setting where women will invest in their health, peace, purpose, and spiritual growth.

Central to the gathering is a profound commitment to health equity, advocacy, and community uplift, underscored by National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. To address the severe healthcare disparities impacting Black women, the retreat is taking direct action through its headline initiative: the “Rich in Life Award,” that honors an extraordinary breast cancer survivor or dedicated caregiver.

The selected honoree will receive a full VIP luxury women wellness retreat experience, complete with round-trip airfare, luxury hotel accommodations, full retreat programming access, and formal recognition at the event. By centering breast cancer survival, advocacy, and caregiving, the retreat ensures that healing and equity remain at the forefront of Black wealth building.

What does the retreat entail?

Programming features an impressive lineup of influential Black women leaders, legal luminaries, and creative strategists delivering transformative sessions. Featured keynotes and panel conversations include television personality and legal analyst Phaedra Parks presenting “Rich in Wisdom,” digital media creator De’arra Taylor unpacking “Rich in Sisterhood,” advocate Natasha Mayne, Esq., leading “Rich in Purpose,” brand authority Sherri J White sharing insights on “Rich in Brand Building,” celebrated etiquette expert Elaine Swann conducting an “Executive Etiquette Dining” experience, and life coach Dhayany Walker speaking on “Rich in Love.” Each workshop provides attendees with practical frameworks to elevate their personal, health, and professional lives.

Here’s the agenda

The three-day schedule balances high-level executive networking with restorative wellness offerings:



Friday, Oct. 23 (Welcome & Connection): The luxury women wellness retreat opens with guest check-in, exclusive guided tours across the legendary estate, an introductory mixer, and evening fireside cocktails designed to build organic connections.

Saturday, October 24 (Purpose, Business & Sisterhood): The agenda turns toward commerce, branding, and etiquette, featuring the “Rich in Networking Sip & Shop” marketplace showcasing women-owned small businesses, Elaine Swann’s etiquette dining session, and main stage panel discussions with the retreat’s featured speakers.



Sunday, October 25 (Rest & Wellness): Curated by the H.E.R. Wellness Society, the closing day prioritizes physical restoration with “Ol’ School Chevys & Pilates” led by Toned by Tia and Paris Fit, yoga sessions, guided sound baths, and a mobile golf simulator from Global Golf Society.

Attendees will also engage with specialized IV hydration education and treatments from Oluchi Aesthetics, laboratory services from 24hr Lab Lady, an inspirational brunch panel titled “Rich in What Matters: The Life We’re Building,” the presentation of the “Rich in Life Award” honoring a breast cancer survivor or caregiver, and a farewell toast by host Tawanda Roberts.

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