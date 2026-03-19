Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Only One ‘Biggest Boss:’ Rick Ross Slaps Remy Ma With Cease-and-Desist Over New Film Rick Ross filed a cease-and-desist against Remy Ma over her network’s indie film release “The Biggest Boss.”







Rick Ross is taking legal action against fellow rapper Remy Ma over her network’s independent film “The Biggest Boss,” alleging unauthorized use of his music and likeness.

Remy’s The Remy Network has been ramping up promotion for “The Biggest Boss,” an indie film about a police officer who flips a drug dealer’s story into a rap career—a plot that closely echoes Rick Ross’ own rise in hip-hop. However, in response to the film, Ross’ legal team has issued a cease-and-desist letter, alleging the project uses his music and trade name without authorization and demanding production be stopped, TMZ reports.

TMZ reports that Rick Ross sent a cease & desist to Remy Ma after her network posted a movie trailer about a CO turning into rapper. How do y’all feel about this ?

pic.twitter.com/H2SsqVjSFz — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) March 18, 2026

Ross’s filing also points to social media posts suggesting fans believe he’s involved in the indie project. In response, a representative for Remy Ma—who has maintained a friendly relationship with Ross and previously shared the stage with him—acknowledged the legal notice, stating that the “Conceited” rapper understands his concerns.

“Remy was personally unaware of the concerns raised regarding ‘The Biggest Boss’ and takes the matter seriously,” the rep said. “She has maintained a personal and professional relationship with Rick Ross for more than 20 years and would never intentionally engage in any action that could harm his brand or cause offense.”

Some fans online have speculated that the project could be a form of retaliation by Remy, especially given Rick Ross’ vocal support for boxer Claressa Shields, who is currently dating Remy’s ex-husband. However, Remy’s representatives deny that claim, adding that she is already taking steps to have the title removed from her platform.

“[Remy] has also reached out to [Ross] directly. Upon being made aware of the issue, the title was immediately removed from the platform,” the rep said. “The Remy Network is now working closely with its partners to strengthen review processes and ensure that situations like this do not occur moving forward.”

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