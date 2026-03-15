Rick Ross Announces Tour Celebrating 20th Anniversary Of Debut Album, ‘Port Of Miami’

Miami rapper and entrepreneur William Leonard Roberts II, known professionally as Rick Ross, has announced a nationwide tour marking the 20th anniversary of his debut album, “Port of Miami.” It was released Aug. 8, 2006.

The album immediately made an impact, debuting at number one on the Billboard 200 chart with 187,000 first-week sales. The album was certified Platinum by the RIAA in July 2016 for shipping over one million copies in the United States, BET reported.

The Rick Ross Port of Miami 20th Anniversary Black-Tie Experience Orchestra Tour will kick off in Miami at the James L. Knight Center on May 29, hitting 17 cities before ending in Charlotte, N.C., on Aug. 29. The concert will feature a symphony and Sainted Trap Choir, with their music playing as the backdrop to Ross’ music on stage.

“Port of Miami was the foundation of an empire, the blueprint to the biggest boss,” says Ross in a statement. “Twenty years later, we aren’t just celebrating an album; we are elevating the culture. Bringing this music to the stage with a full orchestra and choir in a black-tie setting is about cementing the legacy. It’s luxury, it’s historic, and it’s a milestone we are going to celebrate at the absolute highest level.”

Affectionately known as the “Bawse,” Ross took to social media to inform his fans and followers about the upcoming tour.

The concert’s aesthetics will mirror a high-society gala rather than the typical concert Hip-Hop fans are accustomed to. To match the concert’s look and feel, fans are being asked to wear black-tie attire for the musical experience. However, with that suggestion, fans will have the opportunity, in their dressed-to-the-nines looks, to participate in Best Dressed of the Night when they share their looks on social media using #POM20 as part of the celebration.

There will be featured premium seating, elite VIP packages with exclusive lounges, and high-end 20th-anniversary commemorative items available to concertgoers, while the venues will be selling exclusive luxury capsule merchandise.

The successful recording artist dropped his debut album, “Port of Miami,” in 2006, which debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 chart. The multiplatinum-selling album, released from his Maybach Music Group record label, spawned several hits, including the infectious “Hustlin, along with “Push It” and “B.M.F. (Blowin’ Money Fast).”

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