Rick Ross Advises Young Boys To Pursue Blue- Collar Work

Miami entrepreneur and rapper Rick Ross took time off from beefing with 50 Cent to give an uplifting message to young Black boys to steer them in the right direction for their careers.

During a recent video clip posted online and reposted by The Shade Room, the “God Did” rapper suggested that some of the young men out here should invest in blue-collar occupations since they are paying and not enough Black people are working in this field where there are millions of dollars to be made. He starts his speech by asking how many people shouted “Free Lil Durk” at the recent Rolling Loud California from March 15-16.

As he points out, whenever a rapper is accused of a crime and is in jail, it seems as if the hip-hop audience goes all out and publicly says, “Free so-and-so.” Lil Durk was arrested after being accused of ordering a hit on someone who may have been involved in the killing of his friend, King Von. He encourages young Black boys to pursue a career instead of resorting to the streets in his message.

He tells young men to pursue a career in construction, plumbing, roofing, electrical work, etc.

“Alright now, for y’all young hustlers. Y’all got to learn how to do roofing, y’all got to learn how to lay marble floors, you got to learn how to do the plumbing. This is a multiple-million-dollar game. Multiple, million-dollar game. I’m walking up on this real estate sites, I see very few brothers that’s on the roofs, that’s doing the plumbing, that’s doing the drywall, that’s doing the electricity, it’s a lot of money in that.”

He then ends the clip by asking again, “How many people say free Lil Durk at Rolling Loud? Exactly.”

