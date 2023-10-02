Rick Ross And Funk Flex Throw Shade At DJ Envy’s Fraud Allegations

Rick Ross and Funk Flex have some things to say regarding DJ Envy’s recent allegations of real estate fraud.

Ross began clowning the Breakfast Club co-host while visiting Flex’s Hot 97 radio show on Sept. 28, where he was promoting his new single, “Shaq & Kobe” featuring Meek Mill.

As rumors swirl of DJ Envy’s involvement in the Ponzi scheme, Ross turned up the heat on the record producer by referencing the alleged crimes, as reported by Vibe. The two threw jabs at one another back in May, prompted by Ross’ car show troubles. Both the “Diced Pineapples” rapper and his fellow hip-hop artist have rivalries with DJ Envy, with Flex’s show being a competitor to The Breakfast Club.

However, instead of mocking his hosting abilities, Ross went for the record producer’s allegedly shady dealings in real estate.

“Nah, we ain’t selling fake houses,” said Ross to Flex. “We not gon’ steal no old lady houses. You going to hell for that.”

Flex joined in and referenced Meek Mill’s “Dreamchasers” line to throw additional shade at his rival: “Dreamchasers over here, house chasers over there.”

DJ Envy, real name is RaaShaun Casey, was one of the defendants listed in a lawsuit filed by Anthony Barone and Anthony Martinito against Cesar and Jennifer Pina, who are accused of defrauding the plaintiffs of $1.5 million.

The lawsuit states that Barone and Martinito were inclined to join the venture after being introduced to DJ Envy and hearing of his success flipping homes in New Jersey. However, delayed construction of the redevelopment prompted legal action against the Pinas and their company, Flip 2 Dao, as well as DJ Envy.

DJ Envy remains adamant that he is not directly tied to the Pinas’ project, and is only named in the suit because he is a public figure.

Despite Envy’s claims of innocence, Ross continued in his taunting, alluding on the show that the radio personality is trying to shift the blame on his business partner:

“I heard he just accused his man of taking advantage of him, too. You’re doing the fraud, you’re telling on your man? Damn.”

Envy has requested his name be removed from the suit, one of many the Pinas are battling.

