Rick Ross Hit With $65K Tax Lien After Inauguration Performance







Rick Ross allegedly owes a five-figure tax debt to the state of Georgia, according to In Touch.

Ross reportedly owes $65,000 in back taxes for his ranch, The Promised Land. The Georgia Department of Revenue claims that “delinquent tax liabilities” have accumulated over the years. The bill, discharged in 2021, was put on hold, and the state tax execution wasn’t filed until late 2024.

“The original amount owed by Ross [real name: William Leonard Roberts] was $29,043, but the debt has grown over the years due to interest ($10,576), penalties ($19,516.80), collection fees ($5,808), and various other fees,” the outlet reported.

Ross’ Federal Tax Troubles

This is not the first time Ross, whose given name is William Leonard Roberts, has faced tax issues. The Aston Martin Music rapper has a long history of failing to pay his tax bills, only to settle for millions down the line.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury released a tax lien on the rapper’s property that was first issued in 2012 and 2016. To avoid asset seizure, Ross paid $4,617,370.86 to the IRS. The debt was discharged in 2018.

The IRS came back to settle another score with Ross. The Hustlin’ rapper reportedly owed $1,147,141.77 in taxes for 2013 and 2014.

Working to Pay Bills

Ross’s history with owing the government may explain why he has been cozying up to the new Trump administration by performing at inauguration events. The rapper has never outwardly spoken about President Trump in a negative manner, but he has said that people are a bit “delusional” about Trump’s economic impact during the 2020 pandemic.

“I just don’t want nobody to be delusional. You can’t be a delusional [expletive]. Did he have you eating, or was it a nationwide, worldwide pandemic and you [expletive] stole the money?” he asked.

It seems Ross doesn’t care either way, as he is indeed “eating” by performing at the Inaugural Crypto Ball in honor of Trump’s inauguration. Hopefully, the check was big enough to pay the state of Georgia what they are owed.

