News by Kandiss Edwards Snoop Dogg Rumored To Perform At Crypto Ball ‘In Honor Of Trump Inauguration’ The rapper's stance on Trump has softened and he is a longtime advocate for cryptocurrency.







Snoop Dogg is rumored to be performing at Jan. 17’s Crypto Ball in Washington, D.C., according to The New York Post, which will be held to celebrate president-elect Donald Trump.

A flyer for the event reads, “In honor of the inauguration of Donald Trump, the first crypto president.” Trump will be inaugurated on Monday, Jan. 20.

Snoop Dogg hasn’t confirmed his appearance at the event, which costs $2,500 to attend. But Politico reporter Daniel Lipman shared news of the rapper’s appearance on X.

“SNOOP DOGG SCOOP: Snoop Dogg is expected to perform at the inaugural Crypto Ball on Friday night, three people familiar with the planning,” Lipman wrote.

Donald Trump’s inauguration will include a “Crypto Ball,” with technology industry leaders celebrating him as “the first crypto president”. pic.twitter.com/88KdGQ1Iyf — Documenting ₿itcoin 📄 (@DocumentingBTC) January 13, 2025

The rapper has been an outspoken advocate for cryptocurrency for years. In 2013, he promoted digital currency by joking that he would accept it as payment for his upcoming album and deliver it via drone.

My next record available in bitcoin n delivered in a drone. — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) December 2, 2013

Snoop’s support for the Crypto Ball is unsurprising, given his longstanding advocacy for the technology. However, fans may be disappointed by his involvement and change of tune regarding Donald Trump.

The Murder Was The Case rapper was once vocal about his disdain for the then-presidential candidate, calling Trump harmful to the Black community. In recent years, Snoop has softened his stance, adopting a more conciliatory approach.

January 2024, in an interview with the Sunday Times, the Olympic ambassador professed his newfound “love and respect” for Trump.

“Donald Trump? He ain’t done nothing wrong to me,” Snoop Dogg told the British outlet. “He has done only great things for me.”

RELATED CONTENT: Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl: A Historic First With Rapper s Gin And Juice Brand As Presenting Sponsor