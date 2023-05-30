Rick Ross To Ice Out Winners At His Car Show With $300K Worth of Bling

WSB-TV reported that Fayetteville County, which had previously denied Rick Ross a permit for his upcoming car show at his estate in Georgia, has now approved a permit for the car show set to take place on June 3.

After being denied the permit, the recording artist devised a plan to help ease traffic gridlock and his neighbors’ fears. Ross’s attorney, Leron Rogers, told Channel 2 Action News that officials at Fayetteville County approved the traffic and safety plan Ross submitted.

Ross also announced he is giving away over $300,000 in jewelry to winners in select car show categories, making his announcement through a video on his Instagram Stories.

On Ross’ Instagram page, he displayed the “bling” that will be given to the winners selected for the top prize in each category.

“This the first time we revealing what it look like to be a winner at the Rick Ross car show,” he says in the clip.

“This heavyweight. This over 300K in giveaways. First time ever. The bottom row, that’s for the heavyweights — best car, best bike. Top row — Hustler of the Year, Best Hot Rod.”

The car show will be at his property named, The Promise Land.

“It’s going down at the Promise Land. Join the party, it’s like a barbecue. It’s not at one of them spots where everybody got on a mask. Nah, it’s like a barbecue. It’s never been done. Make sure y’all see the stones… It’s like the Olympics. Gold, Rose gold — not silver, but white gold.”

When the permit for his car show was initially rejected, Ross proclaimed love for the Georgia county and announced his mayoral run in the small town. Since the city has granted his permit, let’s see if he still wants to run for mayor in Fayetteville County.