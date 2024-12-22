Sports by Daniel Johnson Rickey Henderson, Baseball’s All Time Steals Leader, Dies At 65 Two of Henderson's records are likely to stand unbroken--his 1,406 stolen bases over the course of his career and 130 stolen bases in a season.







Rickey Henderson, the man who redefined what it means to be a lead-off hitter and Major League Baseball’s all-time steals leader, died five days before he would have turned 66 on Christmas Day, of pneumonia. Henderson’s wife, Pamela, confirmed his death on Dec. 21 via a statement provided to the media.

“We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love, support, and heartfelt memories from family, friends, and fans,” Pamela Henderson said. “A legend on and off the field, Rickey was a devoted son, dad, friend, grandfather, brother, uncle, and a truly humble soul. Rickey lived his life with integrity, and his love for baseball was paramount. Now, Rickey is at peace with the Lord, cherishing the extraordinary moments and achievements he leaves behind.”

A once in a lifetime player, Henderson is most closely associated with the Oakland Athletics, and although he had problems with asthma and sinus problems that necessitated surgery in 2023, according to former Athletic player and good friend Dave Stewart, he still seemed in good health.

As Stewart told USA Today, Henderson was often on the go, despite his body telling him to slow down.

“When I heard he was sick,” Stewart said, “I wasn’t surprised. He doesn’t know how to slow it down. He doesn’t give himself a chance not to be 100%.”

Stewart also reminisced on what it meant to him to lose one of his best friends.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Stewart said, “I still can’t. I can’t wrap my heard around it. We’ve known each other practically our entire lives. That was my dude. It was a thrill of a lifetime to sit back and watch with that kind of ability. That talented. That once-in-a-lifetime thing. There will never be another player like him.”

According to The Athletic, two of Henderson’s records are likely to stand unbroken, his 1,406 stolen bases over the course of his career and 130 stolen bases in a season, and the manner in which he played endeared him to fans all over America, but he embodied Oakland, his hometown, according to Paul Freedman, the president of the independent league Oakland Ballers baseball club.

“There are some players that just personify the cities that they play in and Rickey brought the essence of Oakland onto the field,” Freedman said. “He was dynamic, he was tough, and he wasn’t afraid to stand out. He is synonymous with Oakland.”

According to The Athletic, Henderson, himself, acknowledged that his way of playing the game was flashy, but he framed it as fan service.

“In my way of playing the game, people have called me a hot dog,” Henderson said once. “But I call it (bringing) some style or entertainment to the people. I enjoy going out there and exciting the fans, because I feel like they come out here to see some excitement.”

According to Ben Davis, a teammate of Henderson’s during a stint with the San Diego Padres, his 2001 season when Henderson was 42 years old placed him in baseball’s Parthenon, epitomized by a home run trot which he ended by sliding into home plate feet-first.

“It was feet-first and he was always a head-first guy; that caught us more off-guard than anything,” Davis, a catcher on the Padres team recalled. “But you never put anything past Rickey. I mean, that year, think about it: he got his 3,000th hit, he got the all-time walks record and he got the all-time runs scored record. The walks record was broken by Barry, but that’s unbelievable, to do all that in one year.”

Henderson’s impact on the game in general, and baserunning in particular, was so profound that it was his name that came up when Major League Baseball’s new rule changes to encourage stealing were made in 2023.

But there is, was, and will always be only one Rickey Henderson, as MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred made clear in his own statement.

“Rickey was one of the most accomplished and beloved Athletics of all-time. He also made an impact with many other Clubs during a quarter-century career like no other. Rickey epitomized speed, power and entertainment in setting the tone at the top of the lineup. When we considered new rules for the game in recent years, we had the era of Rickey Henderson in mind.”

Manfred continued, “Rickey earned universal respect, admiration and awe from sports fans. On behalf of Major League Baseball, I send my deepest condolences to Rickey’s family, his friends and former teammates, A’s fans and baseball fans everywhere.”

The Athletics, who no longer play in Oakland, and named their field at Oakland Coliseum after Henderson in 2017, acknowledged the most important player in franchise history in their own statement.

“Rickey Henderson is one of the greatest baseball players of all time,” the Athletics said. “His on-field accomplishments speak for themselves, and his records will forever stand atop baseball history. He was undoubtedly the most legendary player in Oakland history and made an indelible mark on generations of A’s fans over his 14 seasons wearing the Green and Gold.”

They continued, “For those who knew him personally, Rickey was much more than a franchise icon and a Baseball Hall of Famer. He was a friend and mentor to every player, coach, and employee who passed through the Oakland Coliseum or played a game on the field that came to bear his name. We are shocked and heartbroken by his passing. His loss will be felt not only by A’s fans but also by baseball fans around the world.”

