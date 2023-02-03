Ricky Smiley Remembers His Son, Brandon, in Emotional Social Media Clip

Rickey Smiley is suffering the lost of his son, Brandon Jamaad Smiley, 32.

The comedian made himself vulnerable about his son’s death in an emotional Instagram post. In the 11-minute video, The Friday After Next actor shared his grief with his followers.

“I feel bad for my other kids,” he said. “My kids are confused. They don’t know what to do. I just never thought I would be a member of an organization where you have to bury your kids. It’s a terrible nightmare.”

Smiley also explained how he didn’t cry, due to “shock,” but he described the feeling as someone stomping on his chest non-stop.

“Tears are coming down your eyes but you ain’t crying,” Rickey said. “And then you crying and ain’t no tears coming down your eyes,” Smiley said. “I’m okay, but please pray for my son’s mother Brenda, his siblings and his daughter Storm.”

Smiley’s announcement came two years after his daughter, Aaryn Smiley, was shot multiple times in a road rage incident while waiting at a red light on her way to Whataburger.

“Today could have been different,” Smiley told his YouTube subscribers after the July 2020 shooting. “I’m lucky [my daughter] is still living.”

Later that same month, Aaryn spoke on her father’s show about surviving the random act of gun violence.

“I’m happy to be alive,” the Baylor University student said at the time. “I’m praying for those that have actually had to give their life to gun violence and died because of it.”

The then-19-year-old added that she was “thankful” for her boyfriend for quickly getting her to the hospital, where she received a blood transfusion and underwent surgery.

The shooting led to Aaryn experiencing panic attacks, with “loud noises or popping sounds making” her cry.

“The mental aspect of all this is really scary,” she wrote via Instagram Stories. “Hopefully my mental increases with my physical.”

The cause of Brandon’s death is unknown.