Rico Wade Will Receive Monument In City Of East Point

The city of East Point is set to honor hip-hop producer Rico Wade with a permanent monument near his childhood home.

The monument will be at the intersection of Delowe and Headland, near where Wade’s childhood apartment complex once stood. The unveiling ceremony is scheduled for May 9, 6 p.m., at the Headland Shopping Center. Admission is free, and the public is welcome to attend, Fox 5 reported.

Wade, a foundational figure in Southern hip-hop and a member of the renowned Organized Noize production team, played a pivotal role in shaping the “Dirty South” sound. Wade’s contributions launched the careers of artists like CeeLo Green, Outkast, Ludacris, and Goodie Mob.

In her speech, East Point Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham emphasized the significance of the location.

“Where we are is where they were, in the basement, birthing music that actually inspired the world.”

This tribute honors Wade’s enduring impact on Atlanta, where his influence helped shape the city’s identity in the music world. Rico Wade was a force in Southern hip-hop and a founding member of the influential production trio Organized Noize. He created an Atlanta sound alongside creative partners Ray Murray and Sleepy Brown.

Wade and Organized Noize came to prominence in the early 1990s through their work with the Dungeon Family. The collective of Atlanta-based artists included OutKast, Goodie Mob, and later Future, Wade’s cousin.

Organized Noize’s big break came with TLC’s 1995 hit Waterfalls, which they co-wrote and produced. Waterfalls became one of the best-selling singles of the decade. Wade and his team also produced OutKast’s debut album Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik and Goodie Mob’s Soul Food, both now considered classics.

Until his death in April 2024 at age 52, Wade remained a respected elder in the hip-hop community. Known for his creative brilliance, Wade’s legacy lives on through the sounds he crafted, the artists he mentored, and the culture he helped shape.

