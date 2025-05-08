News by Kandiss Edwards Berklee College Will Present André 3000 With Honorary Doctorate André Benjamin, also known as André 3000, is being honored for his musical contributions during his decades-long career.







Grammy-winning rapper, singer and songwriter André Benjamin, also known as André3000, will be awarded an honorary Doctor of Music degree by Berklee College of Music. The award will be conferred to the New Blue Sun composer during Berklee’s commencement ceremony May 10.

This honor recognizes André 3000’s significant contributions to music and culture. The honor denotes his success as both an individual and one-half of the Grammy-winning group Outkast. In either capacity, André 3000’s eclectic and innovative approach to music has arguably opened doors for both his peers and new generations.

Commencement festivities begin Friday, May 9, at 7:30 p.m. with a concert and reception at Agganis Arena. More than 200 student vocalists, instrumentalists, arrangers, dancers, and producers will present a tribute to the honorees.

The announcement of the award coincides with the reclusive artist’s return to mainstream attention. May 5, he made a memorable appearance at the 2025 Met Gala. The instrumentalist wore a custom Burberry jumpsuit with a Steinway Model S baby grand piano strapped to his back. The fashion statement served two purposes. First, the look upheld the gala’s theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” Second, the visual served as an announcement for his new instrumental piano offering, 7 Piano Sketches

https://twitter.com/JahTalksMusic/status/1919544997528957114

The choice in ensemble was also a nearly exact replica of the album cover to the new offering. 7 Piano Sketches is a seven-track collection of piano compositions. Benjamin recorded the project at home using only his iPhone and laptop. The album features personal pieces allowing him to explore versatility in musicianship.

He described the project as an “emotional palate cleanse” influenced by artists such as Thelonious Monk, Philip Glass, and Joni Mitchell.

This release follows his 2023 release, New Blue Sun which focused on instrumentals of mostly jazz flute. The album received critical acclaim and good reviews from his fans.

