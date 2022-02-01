Right Message, Wrong Messenger: Mathew Knowles Called Out After Praising Janet Jackson For Her Father’s Portrayal In Doc

Beyoncé’s father, Mathew Knowles, is catching heat after sharing his response to Janet Jackson’s revelations about her late father, Joe Jackson.

Knowles was one of the many who tuned in to the Janet Jackson documentary this weekend. But instead of keeping his opinion on the docuseries to himself, Beyoncé’s daddy took to Instagram to applaud Jackson for choosing to speak highly of her late father Joe despite family reports of being abused by him during their childhood.

Noting how “good” he found the documentary, Knowles credited it with “answering a lot of questions” for him.

“The first half was dedicated to her childhood which unveiled the curtain on how much, although a strict disciplinarian, Joe Jackson loved his kids, wanted the best for them, and was an extremely smart, strategic, and effective manager, unlike the villain that mainstream media have painted,” Knowles shared in his lengthy caption.

“Janet, Randy, and Tito repeatedly said “if not for Joe, we would have not had the success,” Knowles added.

“Today’s news take is focused more on the wardrobe malfunction with Justin Timberlake, and Joe Jackson’s role as a loving Black father/manager is completely forgotten! Thank you, Janet, for stepping up and telling the true story,” Knowles added.

Many gave Knowles his flowers for his part in managing Beyoncé and Destiny’s Child. But, considering Knowles’ estranged relationship with his two eldest daughters, Beyoncé and Solange, the Bey Hive wasted no time shutting down the patriarch for seemingly trying to interject himself into a moment that wasn’t meant for him.

“Beyoncé come get your daddy,” one person replied. “What was he trying to say?” asked someone else.

“Was you there, in their home.. to witness what they went thru?” another user asked.

“Matthew we still ain’t forgiving you for what you did to your family. But, we respect your role in the Queen’s success,” added someone else.

Knowles has been distanced from Beyoncé and Solange after cheating on Tina Lawson and fathering two children with other women, HuffPost reports.