by Jeroslyn JoVonn Rihanna Announces Fenty Beauty Expansion To China









On Wednesday, March 20, the billionaire pop star/entrepreneur announced her Fenty Beauty line’s debut in China. Starting April 1, customers can shop Fenty Beauty at Sephora locations throughout the Middle Kingdom.

The company shared a 30-second commercial that featured diverse women of color modeling Fenty Beauty for the “China Fenty Fam.”

It’s a big move for the “Diamonds” singer, who already enjoys the title of America’s youngest self-made billionaire, with a net worth estimated at $1.4 billion. Much of her wealth is credited to her dominating cosmetics company.

As part of the rollout, Rihanna shared a separate video announcement where she expressed her admiration for China’s “rich culture” and her excitement to “officially land” her Fenty Beauty empire in the country.

Rihanna for Fenty Beauty China. pic.twitter.com/fZZSxfzDCj — sabrina ミ☆ (@legendarihhhh) March 20, 2024

The Fenty Beauty China announcement comes just ahead of a sitewide “Fenty Fam” sale starting Friday, March 22, in which shoppers will receive 25 percent off all products, The Strategist reports. The site also has an additional 30 percent off code that can be used ahead of the sale’s Friday launch.

All the while, Rihanna fans are hoping for a new music announcement from the “Umbrella” singer, who hasn’t released an album since 2016’s Anti and dropped her last single, “Lift Me Up,” as part of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack in 2022.

The song got her nominated for an Academy Award, and she performed it during the 2023 Super Bowl headlining set, where she also announced her second pregnancy. Rihanna is now a mother to two sons, Rza and Riot, with rapper A$AP Rocky, who recently appeared in a short film to promote her Fenty Skin line.

Earlier this month, the couple acted alongside each other in a nearly two-minute ad that promoted Fenty’s Lux Balm. The lip balm is described as a “juicy, Barbados Cherry-powered lip balm packed with vitamin E + shea butter brings dry lips back to life with instant hydration,” a description states.

Now, with an expansion into skincare and China, Rihanna will likely see her $1.4 billion net worth grow tremendously within the next year.

