Rihanna Reacts To A$AP Rocky’s ‘Not Guilty’ Verdict

After a Los Angeles jury found A$AP Rocky not guilty of two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, his girlfriend, Rihanna took to social media to give praise for the outcome.

According to NBC News, a jury found the Harlem rapper not guilty after he was accused of shooting at former friend and A$AP Mob group member, A$SP Relli, in Los Angeles in 2021. The fashionable recording artist had the support of his immediate family, Rihanna, and their two children, who were in the courtroom when the jury reached its decision.

Outside of the Los Angeles Superior Court, Rocky spoke to reporters, excited about the decision to spare him prison time.

“First of all, we want to thank God. We really want to thank the jury for making the right decision.”

The “1 Train” lyricist’s girlfriend, Rihanna, left a reactive message after he was found not guilty on her Instagram Stories that read: “THE GLORY BELONGS TO GOD AND GOD ALONE! THANKFUL, HUMBLED BY HIS MERCY!”

Rocky was facing prison time of up to 24 years after turning down a plea agreement with prosecutors that would have placed him in prison for six months. He would have also received a suspended seven-year sentence plus three years of probation. Prosecutors wanted him to enter a guilty plea for one of the two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

L.A. County District Attorney Nathan Hochman stated he respected the decision of the jury.

“While today’s verdict is not the outcome we sought, we respect the jury’s decision and the integrity of our justice system,” Hochman said in a written statement. “Our office remains committed to seeking accountability for those who break the law, no matter their status or influence. Fame does not place anyone above the law.”

Rocky beat the charges after his former friend alleged that he shot at him during a heated discussion on Nov. 6, 2021. Rocky’s attorney, former Donald Trump lawyer Joe Tacopina, argued that Rocky did fire the shots, but it was from a prop gun. A$AP Mob member A$AP Twelvyy testified to that point.

