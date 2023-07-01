Rihanna Becomes First Female Artist To Have Ten Songs With 1 Billion Streams On Spotify

Rihanna reached a significant milestone in her music career yesterday, June 30. With her extensive music career, RiRi earned ten songs with over 1 billion streams on Spotify,

.@rihanna becomes the first female artist in history to have a milestone 10 songs with 1 billion streams each on Spotify. pic.twitter.com/vdNL9oLCIT — chart data (@chartdata) June 30, 2023

Despite the fact that she hasn’t released a full album since early 2016, according to Chat Data, the Barbadian singer is the first woman artist to reach the Spotify milestone. Rihanna commemorated her accomplishment with social media posts on Twitter and Instagram. The captions read, “Bad gal Billi. Wit no new album. Let me talk my s***.”

Bad Gal billi … wit no new album… lemme talk my shit 😜🇧🇧 pic.twitter.com/Jr2fMJwOaT — Rihanna (@rihanna) June 30, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

Other big name artists took to her comments to praise her for her achievement. Normani, Jessie Woo, and Ice Spice left short written congrats for her.

Nicki Minaj notably dropped a quick freestyle verse beneath Rihanna’s post. She wrote, “Not bad gal billi poppin s*** like a wheelie. I mean Poppin like a pilly. Like really. Man down cuz she making a Killy!! SILLY! Bout to be pushin out a new kid like Gillie. Caribbean girls run it & AWWLL these btchs know da dilly.” She finished her comment with, “Okay bars.”

In her little verse, Nicki mentioned Rihanna’s second pregnancy, confirmed back in February during her halftime performance for the most recent Super Bowl. The child will be her second with rapper A$AP Rocky, after welcoming her first – RZA Athelston Mayers – back in May.

my son so fine! Idc idc idc! How crazy both of my babies were in these photos and mommy had no clue ❤️❤️

thank you so much @edward_enninful and @inezandvinoodh for celebrating us as a family! pic.twitter.com/0VgjbULXjV — Rihanna (@rihanna) February 16, 2023