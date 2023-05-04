Rihanna's Reign Continues As 'We Found Love' Goes Certified Diamond

Billionaire entrepreneur and singer Rihanna has reached another milestone in her storied music career.

According to American Songwriter, Rihanna, who has a previous diamond record with hip-hop recording artist, Eminem, has just achieved her first diamond status (10 million-plus units sold) from The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) as the lead artist on her song, “We Found Love.” The song was recorded with Calvin Harris and released on Sept. 23, 2011. The single was certified gold on Dec. 13, 2011, and she received her diamond recognition on April 27.

The biggest-selling record in her catalog dates back to 2011 to Eminem’s “Love the Way You Lie,” which featured the Fenty entrepreneur. The single was certified diamond status on May 9, 2013, and on Mar. 8, 2022, it was counted as 13 times platinum.

Although she has yet to release a full-length album since 2016, we wouldn’t be surprised if she added a few more diamond records to her catalog.

The Barbadian businesswoman has three other recordings that have already reached nine times platinum –”Needed Me,” “Work,” and “Stay.”

While she has conquered the music game and made a killing in the fashion world, she isn’t stopping there as she prepares for her next album. After having her first child with hip-hop artist A$AP Rocky, the couple is expecting baby number two! Its apparent pregnancy isn’t stopping Rihanna’s hustle. She has reportedly just signed on for the role of the female Smurf, Smurfette, in Paramount’s upcoming animated film, The Smurfs Movie.

In addition to a starring role in the upcoming film, the “Umbrella” singer will also be producing the project and penning and recording original new music for the movie. This won’t be her first time voicing a character in an animated film; she previously lent her voice to the DreamWorks’ 2015 animated film Home, which grossed over $380 million.

