News by Shanique Yates Rihanna Expands Fenty Beauty Glam With India Pop-Up The music mogul-turned-businesswoman and billionaire returned to Mumbai to give fans the ultimate Fenty Beauty pop-up experience.







Rihanna has taken her talents (and beauty tips) to India!

The music mogul-turned-businesswoman and billionaire returned to Mumbai to give fans the ultimate Fenty Beauty pop-up experience, 97.9 The Beat reports.

It is her first time in India since performing at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar in 2024, and, in true Rih Rih fashion, she pulled up looking fly, encouraging women to feel effortlessly beautiful, too.

The Fenty Beauty Ki Haveli Pop-Up is at the Phoenix Palladium and will be open to the public until May 4. It is a storefront that includes vibrant colors as well as new products such as the Shake ‘N Play Buildable Liquid Blushes, available in five different colors, and the Diamond Bomb All-Over highlighter.

Additionally, India will have their own select must-haves, personally picked by Rihanna herself.

“Women just want to be seen,” she said in an interview with Vogue India. “It’s simple as that. We just want to be seen, we want to be known. We want to be heard. We want our visions to mean something. We want our ideas to mean something. We want our voice to have this sense of importance. We love the energy that we bring.”

She also took a moment to highlight how a woman’s creativity should be fostered and used to make a difference in the world.

“We love our contributions. But there’s so much more that women can do. What women can contribute,” said Rihanna. “I love when our ‘stupid ideas,’ you know, ‘stupid,’ come into perspective and they mean something. And they teach people a lot of things about our contributions to the world. This is a human thing. And I’ve noticed this more as a mom. Boys, girls, women, men – life is so crazy. It’s hard. You need support. You need community, you know?”

Since its 2017 launch, Fenty Beauty has soared to great heights, having a huge role in Rihanna achieving billionaire status in August 2021, with Forbes estimating her net worth at $1.7 billion at the time.

Rihanna operates the business as the people’s princess, with the pop-up in India as a shining example. Whether someone was having trouble locating the right foundation or simply wanting to pose with the Barbados native for a photo, it was noted that Rihanna made herself available to eager fans, even allowing conversations to run longer than they should.

“No one is looking ashy or orange on my watch,” she joked, helping the aforementioned guest find the perfect foundation match.

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