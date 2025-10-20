Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Foundation Named One Of Greatest Inventions By Time Magazine

Rihanna has another accolade to add to her stacked resume. The Fenty Beauty founder can now highlight her foundation as one of Time Magazine‘s greatest inventions.

The signature Fenty Beauty product ranks with other groundbreaking inventions of the past quarter-century. Now reigning among new birth control products and the Roomba moving vacuum, the trailblazing Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation has received this great honor from Time.

When first launched in 2017, Fenty Beauty made waves in the makeup industry as the new standard for diversity and inclusivity. Debuting with 40 shades that complemented a wide range of skin tones, it paved the way for other makeup brands to follow suit.

“‘Makeup is like a secret weapon,’ says pop superstar Rihanna…But for many, that secret weapon is too secret: makeup companies often cater to women with light to medium skin tones, both in products and advertising, and sideline women of color. Not so with Rihanna’s line, Fenty Beauty, which launched in September with 40 shades of foundation and a diverse array of makeup models,” detailed the listing.

The brand has since expanded into a full-range makeup line, including new foundations, concealers, blushes, and lip products. The beauty company also established its founder’s business empire, which has expanded to lingerie, hair, and skincare.

Mostly, the priority on diversity undeniably changed the makeup industry, marking the brand’s strides in diversity for underrepresented beauty lovers.

The listing added, “Its immediate success pushed other makeup companies to be more color-inclusive and create more and better options for people with darker skin tones. Rihanna continued to develop the business, growing it to a billion-dollar brand.”

Now, its signature foundation has expanded to new collections. It released Soft’Lit Naturally Luminous Longwear Foundation, for those wanting a radiant finish, as well as the two lighter-coverage formulas with the Eaze Drop Tint Stick and Blurring Skin Tint. Fenty Beauty has also continued its mission as the pioneer for beauty diversity, extending its foundation shades to 52 colors.

RELATED CONTENT: Will Rihanna’s Fenty Skin Be The Blockbuster Business That Fenty Beauty Is?