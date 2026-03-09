Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Rihanna Safe Following Gunfire Attack at Her Beverly Hills Residence; Police Apprehend Suspect The suspect, a woman in her 30s, has been detained after firing 7 shots toward the home.







Rihanna is reportedly safe after a woman was arrested for firing multiple shots into the star’s Beverly Hills home.

The shooting occurred in the early afternoon of March 8, with the alleged shooter pulling the trigger several times toward the property. Los Angeles Police confirmed to CNN that the shots hit the gates of the home, but not the actual property itself.

However, others were reportedly inside the property at the time of the shooting, including its famous owner. Rolling Stone reported that Rihanna and as other undisclosed people were at the home when the shots broke out. Fortunately for the “Diamonds” singer, no one suffered any reported injuries.

Los Angeles police also found multiple “assault rifle casings” at the scene, as told to CBS LA. The suspect reportedly fired the seven gunshots before speeding off in a white Tesla. Police later located her car at the Sherman Oaks Galleria shopping center, about eight miles from the home.

Police found the woman, who appeared to be in her 30s, before swiftly taking her into custody. No motive for the shooting has been released to the public.

The local news outlet also obtained aerial footage of the property, which showed the gunshot holes in the gate. The footage also showed police vehicles blocking off the area as they investigated the scene.

While it is unclear if Rihanna lives at the home full-time, local officials confirmed her ownership of the Beverly Hills residence. The singer has yet to comment on the ordeal.

The incident comes nearly 6 months after Rihanna gave birth to her third child. Last September, she announced the birth of her first girl, named Rocki Irish Mayers, with partner A$AP Rocky. She has two boys with Rocky as well.

Since giving birth, the Barbados native has also hinted at returning to the studio for her long-awaited 9th studio album. She transitioned away from music in recent years to pursue other aspects of her professional and personal life, including the launch of her flagship company, Fenty Beauty, and motherhood.

