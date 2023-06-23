Rihanna Exits Her CEO Phase To Prep For New Role As Mother Of 2

As Rihanna gears up to welcome baby number two, the billionaire beauty mogul has decided to step down as CEO of her Savage X Fenty empire.

According to Vogue, Rihanna has appointed Hillary Super as the new CEO with the goal of taking the lingerie company’s e-commerce business to the next level. The move comes as Rihanna and A$AP Rocky prepare to welcome their second child together over one year after welcoming their son Rza.

“It’s been beautiful to see our vision for Savage X Fenty impact the industry at such an incredible magnitude over the last five years,” Rihanna says of the new venture.

“This is just the beginning for us, and we’re going to continue to expand in ways that always connect with the consumer.”

The “Diamonds” singer also sang Super’s praises while welcoming onboard the executive position.

“I’m so grateful and excited to welcome Hillary Super as our new CEO – she is a strong leader and is focused on taking the business to an even higher level,” she said.

The new CEO also shared a statement expressing her excitement to take the lead on the lingerie company Rihanna has been spearheading in recent years.

“I’m thrilled to join the Savage X Fenty family. The brand is a major powerhouse in the lingerie and apparel industry, and its unwavering commitment to celebrating inclusivity and fearlessness is inspiring,” Super said.

Super also took to Instagram to share the official announcement about her new role that kicks off on Monday, June 26.

“Really pleased to finally be able to share that I am joining SavageXFenty as CEO and board member,” she wrote in her caption. “New chapter starts Monday!”

Rihanna will likely maintain her role as her company’s lead ambassador, even while pregnant. The brand recently shared a short video of an office-inspired campaign Rihanna posed for while showing off her growing baby bump.

The singer is currently enjoying Paris Fashion Week with A$AP Rocky and showing off her standout maternity fashion.

