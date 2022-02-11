Not Slowing Down: Pregnant Rihanna Spends Hours Donating Clothing, Supplies To Homeless Vets In L.A.

Yes, Rihanna is pregnant. And she is still showing up as the queen of philanthropy. The superstar recently visited the West Los Angeles Veterans Affairs campus to lend her listening ears and support to homeless vets.

Activist Sennett Devermont expressed his gratitude to Rihanna in an Instagram post. “Thank you @badgalriri for pulling up with all the love and support and most importantly your ears to listen to Veterans,” Devermont captioned a slide of photos with him and the singer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @sennettd

“I met Rihanna, the greatest singer on earth,” said a vet in a video shared by the AFTP Foundation. “She donated clothes, food, and she cares about the veterans. … United States Army veterans. U.S. Marine veterans. Air Force veterans. She cares about all the veterans. She cares about us, and she showed us. And she’s going to take care of business.”

According to Page Six, a source confirmed that Rihanna was at the Veterans Affairs campus for hours “to truly listen to veterans living on the property.” She took interest in the “concerns” and “issues” that the veterans were experiencing on the streets.

According to the news outlet, Rihanna distributed a plethora of supplies, including sleeping bags, blankets, thermals, flashlights, toilet paper, water, bike locks, and mini safes.

“She actually cared. She listened to everyone and distributed everything. She took photos with anyone who asked,” the source said, who mentioned there were no PR cameras present.

Los Angeles officials have been working diligently to connect homeless vets living in Veterans Row to shelters since the encampment first appeared in 2015. For more than a year, U.S.VETS–the largest nonprofit working to end veteran homelessness in America–has “doubled its outreach efforts to help Veterans not only secure housing but provide the resources needed to ensure veterans get back on track.”