Rihanna Is Giving MILF Vibes In Latest Maternity Shoot

Rihanna set the internet ablaze after posting a series of semi-nude MILF maternity photos to her Instagram and Twitter page.

The sun-kissed icon was photographed on a balcony overlooking the ocean, surrounded by palm trees. Her bejeweled hands covered her bosom as she stood wearing a pair of snakeskin stilettos and not much else, serving MILF

here’s a little series I call

“Rub on ya titties” in honor of my first pregnancy, embracing motherhood like a g, and the magic that this body made! Baby RZA… he in there not having a clue how nuts his mama is, or how obsessed he bout to make me#maternityshoot2022… pic.twitter.com/I9NnzcaNgy — Rihanna (@rihanna) May 19, 2023

The recent MILF photos were taken during her first pregnancy with one-year old son RZA Atelston Mayers who she shares with rapper A$AP Rocky.

“In honor of my first pregnancy, embracing motherhood like a g, and the magic that this body has made! Baby Rza… he in there not having a clue how nuts his mama is, or how obsessed he was bout to make me.“

Rihanna’s maternity post received over 10 million likes. Fans flooded the mother’s comment section singing their praises for the MILF photos.

“I’m obsessed wow OMG ” said fellow singer Halle Bailey.

“I want you to born me too!! RZA so lucky,” said talk show host, Jessie Woo

The “Umbrella” singer hinted that there are more pregnancy photos on the horizon via a hashtag

“#moretocome,“ she teased.

The Fenty Beauty founder is expecting her second child with partner A$AP Rocky. She revealed what appeared to be a baby bump during her highly anticipated Super Bowl 57 performance on Feb. 12. Her reps confirmed the pregnancy to Rolling Stone reporters soon after the 13-minute performance.

“Rihanna has so many things she is grateful for. She is ecstatic about how her show went. She felt great about performing again. She was also super excited to confirm her pregnancy,” an insider told People magazine.

The mogul has kept her due date under wraps, but one source told People that baby #2 will make an appearance this summer.

RELATED CONTENT: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Celebrate Their Son’s First Birthday With Adorable Family Photos