Rihanna Steps Out in Slit Gown to Celebrate A$AP Rocky’s 34th Birthday in West Hollywood

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s babysitter was busy over the weekend as the new parents stepped out to celebrate the rapper’s 34th birthday.

On Sunday, Rihanna and Rocky were photographed arriving at the Olivetta restaurant in West Hollywood, People reports. The Fenty Beauty founder covered her chest area as paparazzi flashed photos of her ruched black gown that included a sultry slit on the left leg.

The fashionista paired the black ensemble with a stylish oversized leather jacket. Her boyfriend matched her fly in a tailored black suit and tie.

It was a special date night for the 34-year-old parents following the birth of their baby back in May. Rihanna and Rocky have been stepping out more recently to enjoy romantic date nights as new parents.

The pair are back in Los Angeles after spending time in New York City for Rocky’s appearance at New York Fashion Week and his performance at Rolling Loud. Rih Rih was even spotted visiting a recording studio sporting a graphic T-shirt and bomber jacket.

Fans are anxiously awaiting new music from Rihanna after she was announced as the headliner for the 2023 Super Bowl halftime last week.

Rihanna made the big announcement in an Instagram post last Sunday that showed her hand holding a football. Roc Nation posted the same photo telling fans, “Let’s GO!”

Securing Rihanna for the halftime show is a nod to Jay-Z’s work with the NFL. The hip-hop mogul released a statement hailing Rihanna’s talent and impact as a pop star.

“Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn,” Jay-Z told The Hollywood Reporter. “A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment.”

Rihanna fans have their fingers crossed about possible new music coming just in time for her return to the stage.