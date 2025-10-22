Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Rihanna Does Numbers On Spotify Despite Not Having New Music In Almost A Decade The Barbadian singer just celebrated 20 years in music.







Although her last album release was nearly a decade ago, Rihanna is still drawing listeners.

Over 20 years into her music career, Hot97 reports that Rihanna reigns as the top Black female artist on Spotify with over 101 million monthly listeners.

Her most popular songs on the music streaming platform includes with over a billion streams themselves, including the 2011 Calvin Harris collaboration, “We Found Love,” and the 2007 hit single, “Umbrella.” With eight studio albums, Rihanna saw monumental success with multiple chart-topping singles and awards.

The singer already reigns as the third most chart-topping artist on the Billboard Hot 100, having 14 No. 1 singles on the chart. With this nod from Spotify, she stands alongside top artists such as Taylor Swift and The Weeknd. Considering how Rihanna has stepped back from music over the years, her place in this exclusive club is a remarkable feat.

In August, the mother of three took to Instagram to reflect on her 20-year artistic journey.

“20 years ago, i left my country, my culture, my food, and family to embark on a journey that started with the release of my very first body of music,” began Rihanna.

She continued, “Thank you for the greatest first 20 years ever! 20 years of the most loyal, die-hard fans that don’t play about me whatsoever…20 years of hard work and hardworking teams around me, 20 years of lessons, 20 years of unforgettable experiences and accomplishments. 20 years of my family being my number one support system. And to all the people who said yes to me and gave me a chance before it was “cool” to…”

Rihanna is now a business mogul. The founder of Fenty Beauty revolutionized the makeup industry with her inclusive makeup brand. Its success resulted in expansions to skincare, haircare, and a billion dollar net worth. She also runs a lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty.

Her original claim to fame still has fans asking about her next album. While that remains under wraps by the singer, her musical impact is undeniable. And it’s not going anywhere.

RELATED CONTENT: Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Foundation Named One Of Greatest Inventions By Time Magazine