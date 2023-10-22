Rihanna’s $2,900 Super Bowl Jumpsuit Sells Out Within 24 Hours Of Retail Debut

Rihanna can “Talk That Talk” about her impact. Within a day of her Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance outfit hitting retail purchases, the now-iconic red jumpsuit designed by Loewe has sold out. The jumpsuit has a $2,900 price tag.

The fashion house announced on Oct. 19 that they would sell a “special edition release” of the red ensemble she wore back in February. In the coveted news, they shared brief detail on the features of the exclusive look.

“The cargo jumpsuit and trousers feature a range of utility details drawing upon flight gear and the halftime show’s dynamic scenography,” expressed Loewe. The outfit was available on their website in black and red color options. While the red version was gone within the day it dropped, the black was in limited quantity before the collection was swiped from the online shop.

Within their website, in a page wholly dedicated to the outfit, the brand revealed further insight on the inner-workings of the “bold red” outfit.

“Comprised of multiple layers and textures, the look’s bold red catsuit formed a sleek foundation in silk jersey, with a matching cotton canvas flight suit and a made-to-measure corset in sculpted leather,” as stated on Loewe.

Rihanna made households stop during the big game as she made her own big return to performing, garnering five Emmy nominations for her work. Not only is the outfit now forever recognized with her highly anticipated comeback, but also with her second pregnancy announcement. The new mother of two showcased her belly with the suit as she rocked the stage to over 121 million viewers.

The catsuit is now a symbol of the artist-turned-entrepreneur’s stage capabilities while pregnant, as she originally stated how she wanted to take on the special moment for her son.

“When you become a mom, there’s something that just happens where you feel like you can take on the world. You can do anything, and the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world,” she said, as detailed by People. “So, as scary as that was… there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all, and it’s important for me to do this this year. It’s important for representation. It’s important for my son to see that.”

For many either wanting to emulate the global pop star as a fashion muse, or to win a Halloween contest in couture, the jumpsuits are still available for in-person sales within select Loewe stores across the world.

