Rihanna’s Fenty X Puma Making A Comeback With Collaboration The ‘Whole Family Can Be a Part Of’

After welcoming two baby boys, Rihanna is ready for a new Fenty X Puma collaboration that “the whole family can be a part of.”

On Thursday, Sept. 7, the 35-year-old billionaire unveiled the first-look campaign of the next Fenty X Puma collab, including her spin on the Puma Avanti sneaker. The Barbados native drew inspiration from the popular sport of football (or soccer, as Americans call it) when designing the shoe.

“Football is a universal language that brings people together from all over the world, all walks of life, and I wanted to pay homage to that,” Rihanna told Footwear News.

Just on the heels of welcoming her second son with rapper A$AP Rocky, the new collaboration is the first since Rihanna’s hiatus as the creative director of Fenty X Puma, People reports. She joined the brand back in 2015 before going on to launch her Fenty Beauty in 2017 and Savage X Fenty in 2018.

The sneaker will be released on Sept. 15 in all sizes, including for children. It was only natural for Rihanna’s comeback after birthing two boys since taking her Puma hiatus.

“It’s a bit of a family reunion,” Rihanna told Vogue. “Coming back to Puma as a mom, in a new space, allowed for new perspectives and ideas.”

After welcoming her second son (rumored to be named Riot Rose Mayers) in early August, Rihanna’s first fashion collaboration had to be one her whole family could enjoy.

“This time around, we expanded our creations to kids ’cause I selfishly want my boys in everything their dad and I wear or design,” Rihanna said of the children’s sizes.

“We had to extend the line to kids so the whole family can be a part of this,” she told FN.

For the Avanti sneaker, Rihanna took a fashionable approach to the classic sports sneaker with two pairs boasting black and chrome colorways. “A fashion take on a sports classic. Meet the #FENTYxPUMA Avanti. T-8 days,” Puma wrote in an Instagram announcement.

On Friday, Puma followed up with a video campaign of Rihanna modeling the new sneakers in fashion-forward sets that matched the shoes’ black and chrome colorway.

“Redefining sports fashion,” Puma said of Rihanna. “Iconic from the field to the streets, meet the Avanti. Dropping September 15 at PUMA.com and select retailers worldwide.”

In March, Puma teased Rihanna’s return through a cryptic Instagram post telling fans, “She’s back.” On Tuesday, Puma followed up with a behind-the-scenes look at Rihanna’s photoshoot for the new campaign.

“Where are you going next, @badgalriri? 👀 #FENTYxPUMA,” they captioned the post.

Rihanna’s Fenty X Puma Avanti sneaker releases on Sept. 15 and retails for $160.

