Why Robert Golden Walked Away From The NFL To Build A School In His Hometown

Sports by Roz A. Gee







Most people know Robert Golden from his seven seasons in the NFL, first with the Pittsburgh Steelers and later with the Kansas City Chiefs, but if you ask Golden what he wants to be known for, he doesn’t always talk about football. Instead, he lights up when discussing his hometown of Fresno, California, the city where he grew up, and where he’s set his sights currently.

Following retirement, the former NFL player dedicated himself to a new project with a similar game plan in mind. He put everything he had into opening a school in his birthplace, so kids of all ages can succeed.

“I always knew football was something I did. It was never who I was,” Golden said. “At some point, I felt like there was something bigger waiting for me.”

That next chapter turned into Golden Charter Academy, a public TK-8 school in Fresno. The school focuses on teaching leadership, science, and environmental education to a wide variety of students.

What makes it different exactly? Here, students learn through hands-on experiences that let them interact with nature. Golden has partnered with local spaces like the Fresno Chaffee Zoo to create what’s being dubbed the first Environmental Stewardship Zoo School in the country.

“For me, it was never about just opening a school,” he said. “I wanted to create something lasting that gives kids in my community opportunities I didn’t always have growing up.”

Golden’s journey hasn’t been smooth sailing 24/7, something he speaks openly about, such as the mental adjustment that came after leaving the NFL. At first, in post-retirement, he struggled with depression and felt unsure about what was to come next, but he credits his faith and the hard-working mindset football instilled in him to help push him forward, in spite of struggles.

“Football taught me how to prepare, how to adapt, and how to keep moving no matter what,” Golden said. “That’s the same energy I bring to running a school and running a business.”

As for his advice to any athletes left navigating life after sports, he is honest and direct. Golden believes the key to post-athletic success is really knowing yourself outside the game and a willingness to start fresh.

“You have to create your own playbook,” he said. “Life is not going to put you in the game if you don’t know what play you are running.”

He also reminds athletes not to chase money and, instead, to focus on their purpose. It’s a stronghold belief that guided him to leave behind a professional football career to then focus on education and community work in his hometown and the wider area.

At Golden Charter Academy, students come from neighborhoods that don’t always have access to the same resources seen at other schools. Golden wants his students to receive a well-rounded education, not only in math and science but also in leadership and responsibility.

Photo Courtesy of Hannah Edelman

“I tell them, be GOLDEN. Give respect. Be obligated. Love learning. Show dedication. Elevate others. Never quit,” he said.

That guiding principle is not just something written on a motivational poster; it’s how Golden approaches his own life and leadership, whether it involves raising over $26 million to fund the school or mentoring kids one-on-one.

Looking back, Golden said he wouldn’t change anything, even the hard parts, as they’ve helped inform his decisions today. He believes the difficult moments are what shape you and help you to appreciate the wins, big and small.

“If you never face tough times, how can you really appreciate the good ones?” he questioned.

For Golden, his wins look different now. They’re less touchdown-oriented. Instead, they’re focused on the next generation of students and maybe potential NFL athletes. In helping a student discover something new or helping someone realize their own potential, Golden is cementing his own legacy.

To learn more about Golden Charter Academy and Robert Golden’s work, visit goldencharteracademy.org.

