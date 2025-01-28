News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Meta Alum Robert Traynham Appointed President And Chief Executive Officer Of The Faith & Politics Institute Political and communications expert Robert Traynham will now lead the Faith and Politics Institute as President and CEO.







Meta’s former global spokesperson, Robert Traynham, will now serve as the president and chief executive officer of the Faith & Politics Institute (FPI).

FPI revealed that its board of directors made the decision on Jan. 27, with Traynham starting on Feb. 17, 2025.

Traynham, a political veteran and communications specialist, will help the organization advance its mission of fostering mutual respect and promoting open dialogue among political leaders.

His appointment comes at a pivotal time for the organization, as Traynham will oversee the planning and execution of FPI’s annual Congressional Civil Rights Pilgrimage to Alabama. This year’s pilgrimage will commemorate the 60th anniversary of Bloody Sunday in Selma, Alabama, in March.

“I had the privilege of working on the 50th anniversary of the Pilgrimage, and it is only fitting that I return to the organization as we begin to celebrate and reflect on the 60th anniversary,” Traynham said in a press release. “With a new administration and a new Congress, I am honored to be at the helm of an organization driving increased understanding through nonpartisan work, and I am motivated by FPI’s unwavering commitment to creating opportunities to advance productive discourse and constructive collaboration for our democracy.”

Traynham, a professor at Georgetown University and a Georgetown University Fellow, boasts an acclaimed list of previous roles in politics and media. He was global spokesperson for Meta, and head of external affairs and head of global public affairs for Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Oculus.

He has also served as an MSNBC political analyst, moderator for the public affairs program Newsmakers, and co-host of the election and campaign-focused radio talk show, The Flacks. In politics, Traynham held senior roles, including chief of staff and communications director for the Senate Republican Conference. He also was a longtime senior aide and press secretary to Senator Rick Santorum (R-PA).

“Robert is the best person to help lead us to where we need to go,” said David Marventano, FPI board chair. “We are looking forward to embarking on this new chapter under his guidance.”

